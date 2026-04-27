Nigeria: Army Nabs 9 Oil Thieves, Deactivates 10 Illegal Refining Sites in Niger Delta

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have arrested nine suspected oil thieves and deactivated 10 illegal refining sites across the Niger Delta region.

They also confiscated over 130,000 litres of stolen crude oil and over 26,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), with the total haul valued at over N250 million.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, said the operation cut across Rivers, Delta and Akwa Ibom states where the oil thieves operate their camps.

He quoted the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, as charging the tropps to sustain the operational tempo against economic saboteurs and associated crimes across the region.

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He said, "Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, working closely with other security agencies, have continued to dominate the Niger Delta Region (NDR) operational landscape, recording significant operational successes.

"The operations, conducted from 1-26 April 2026 across the region, led to the arrest of nine suspected oil thieves, the deactivation of ten illegal refining sites, and the confiscation of over 130,000 litres of stolen crude oil, as well as over 26,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). Several equipment used for oil theft were also destroyed. The confiscated products are worth over Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (₦250,000,000.00).

"In Rivers State, several operations were conducted in the creeks, rivulets, and hinterland. Accordingly, in a swift response to credible intelligence, troops intercepted an abandoned truck with registration number KMC 310 ZV Kano at Ukpeye Community, along the East-West Road in Ahoada East Local Government Area (LGA).

"The truck was discovered to have been loaded with 45,000 litres of stolen products. Similarly, at Orashi National Forest in Ahoada West LGA, a massive reservoir filled with over 35,000 litres of stolen crude oil was uncovered.

"Additionally, another reservoir containing over 26,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) was uncovered, with several galvanized pipes used for siphoning the products destroyed.

"At Ebocha, Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, troops confiscated 266 sacks filled with 17,760 litres of stolen products. Relatedly, at Abessa Forest, also in Ahoada West LGA, troops discovered four drum ovens and 50 sacks containing over 3,000 litres of crude oil, while two identified waste pits were destroyed. Around Okolomade in Abua/Odual LGA, troops discovered 30 sacks containing over 1,500 litres of stolen crude oil.

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"In Delta State, around Obazogbe Community in Ethiope LGA, troops uncovered a tapping point with a dugout storage pit located 500 metres away, filled with over 2,700 litres of stolen products.

"In Akwa Ibom State, troops uncovered 45 bags containing a 1,350-litre stockpile of illegally refined AGO at Ikot Ekpene LGA. The suspected oil thieves abandoned the stolen products and fled the area. Troops have also effectively dominated Bayelsa State, denying oil thieves freedom of action." the statement added.