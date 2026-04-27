Nigeria: Resident Doctors Suspend Planned Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its planned indefinite nationwide strike following fresh commitments by the Federal Government on allowances, arrears, and training funding.

The decision is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Saturday.

The communiqué was signed by the President, Dr Mohammad Suleiman; the Secretary-General, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim; and the Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr Abdulmajid Ibrahim.

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According to the communiqué, the suspension followed high-level engagements with key government officials and stakeholders.

NARD said that the NEC meeting reviewed the outcomes of interventions by the Vice President, as well as the Ministers of Health, Labour, and Finance.

It also considered engagements with key agencies, including the Budget Office, the Office of the Accountant General, and IPPIS.

Other stakeholders involved in the engagements included the Nigerian Medical Association and the Department of State Services, among others in the health and public service sectors.

The association noted that its earlier decision to embark on a total and indefinite strike arose from the Federal Government's reversal of the implementation of the reviewed Professional Allowance Table (PAT) and other welfare concerns.

However, it observed that the decision to halt the implementation of the reviewed PAT had been reversed, with implementation expected to reflect in April salaries and subsequent months.

The NEC also noted that the Federal Government had renewed its commitment to the payment of all outstanding promotion arrears and salary arrears owed to resident doctors in affected institutions nationwide.

According to the communiqué, initial approval has been secured for the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), with a firm commitment to conclude and finalise the disbursement process.

The council further noted that the Budget Office had indicated readiness to commence the process for the payment of the outstanding 19 months' arrears of the professional allowance.

However, it expressed deep concern over the continued delay in the payment of house officers' salaries, describing the situation as persistent and requiring urgent attention.

On the basis of these developments, the NEC resolved to suspend the proposed strike action, noting that progress would be reviewed at its May Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held in Kano.

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The association demanded sustained implementation of the reviewed PAT as reflected in April salaries and in subsequent months.

It also called for the prompt payment of all outstanding promotion arrears and salary arrears, in line with the Federal Government's renewed commitments to resident doctors.

NARD further demanded the expedited conclusion and full disbursement of the 2026 MRTF following the initial approval already secured.

The council called for the immediate commencement and timely completion of the process for the payment of the outstanding 19 months' arrears of the allowance.

It also urged the convening of an urgent stakeholders' meeting to address and resolve the delay in the payment of house officers' salaries.

NARD added that it would continue to monitor implementation closely and take further decisions based on progress made before its next statutory meeting.

NAN