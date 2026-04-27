Angola Records Reduction in Malaria Cases in 2025

Luanda — Angola has registered a significant reduction in the number of malaria cases in 2025, dropping from approximately 10 million cases in the same period of 2024 to approximately 6.9 million in 2025, reported the Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta.

In statements made recently to ANGOP, on the occasion of World Malaria Day marked on April 25, the minister said that despite the decrease, the numbers are still far from desirable, stressing that malaria continues to be the leading cause of death in the country.

She explained that the fight against the disease should not be seen only as a health issue, but also as a challenge linked to social determinants.

"We have to improve basic sanitation, strengthen vector control and continue educating the population," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The minister highlighted that the country has a commission tasked of tackling major endemic diseases, including malaria, coordinated at the highest level, involving various sectors such as water, environment, social action, finance, and territorial administration.

According to the minister, the positive results recorded reflect improvements in early diagnosis, timely treatment, and a reduction in mortality associated with the disease.

In addition, she revealed that the government is preparing the introduction of the malaria vaccine, scheduled for 2026, considered a "strong and safe weapon" in strengthening prevention strategies.

Despite the progress, the manager acknowledged that malaria continues to represent a major challenge, advocating for the continuation of coordinated and sustainable actions to further reduce cases and deaths.

The minister also cited progress in other health indicators, such as the reduction in maternal and infant mortality, as well as the increase in access to primary care, currently estimated at around 80%.

World Malaria Day is celebrated annually on April 25 in recognition of global efforts to control the disease. MEL/VIC/AMP