Nigeria: Lagos Govt Probe Says Vaccines Not Responsible for Twins' Death - Official

The infant's death drew public attention after their father, Samuel Alozie, posted videos on social media platforms showing the bodies of his children in body bags.

The Lagos State Government says investigations into the death of twin infants following vaccination at a primary healthcare centre have found no link between the vaccines administered and the fatalities.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB), Ibrahim Mustafa, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

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According to him, the outcome of preliminary findings set up by the government indicates that the vaccines given were not responsible for the babies' deaths.

"We have conducted toxicology and post-mortem analyses, and so far, there is no evidence linking the outcome to the vaccines," he said.

Mr Mustafa noted that the affected children were among several who received doses from the same vaccine batch, none of whom experienced similar outcomes.

The permanent secretary acknowledged that adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) could occur, but stressed that such reactions were generally mild and temporary.

"These can include fever, irritability, or mild discomfort after vaccination. In most cases, these symptoms resolve quickly with basic care such as tepid sponging or use of paracetamol."

Serious complications, particularly those resulting in death, he emphasised, are extremely rare.

Mr Mustafa stressed that transparency was crucial to maintaining trust in immunisation programmes, especially in settings where misinformation could undermine vaccine uptake.

Besides, he also pointed to stringent regulatory processes governing vaccines used in Nigeria, emphasising that all vaccines undergo rigorous testing and approval by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) before being deployed.

"There is no vaccine administered in this country that has not been certified safe and effective," he said.

He added that any unsafe or substandard product would be detected and barred from use.

Mr Mustafa further said both federal and state governments worked closely to ensure that only approved vaccines were distributed and administered nationwide.

He noted that routine immunisation services in Lagos were provided free of charge, as part of broader efforts to ensure equitable access and protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

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The permanent secretary urged parents and caregivers not to be deterred by isolated incidents, reiterating that vaccines remained one of the most effective public health interventions.

"The vaccines we use are safe, effective and essential for protecting children," he said.

NAN reports that the clarification comes amid ongoing efforts by the government to improve vaccine confidence and close immunisation gaps in the state, particularly among underserved communities.

The infant's death drew public attention after their father, Samuel Alozie, posted videos on social media platforms showing the bodies of his children in body bags and alleging that they died shortly after being vaccinated.

Mr Alozie said he took the twins for routine immunisation at a Lagos PHC on the morning of 24 December 2025, and claimed the children became weak shortly after receiving the injections.

According to him, a nurse at the facility advised that the twins be given paracetamol if they developed a fever.

He said the drug was administered and the children were also bathed in cold water, but their condition did not improve.

Mr Alozie said the twins died on the morning of 25 December, adding that both children were healthy before the immunisation.

The incident, which sparked public concern and debate at the time prompted the Lagos State Government to order a postmortem examination on the nine-month-old identical twins.