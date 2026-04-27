South Africa: Road Closures to Be Implemented for Freedom Day Celebrations

26 April 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Residents of Bloemfontein have been urged to use other alternative roads as roads around the Dr Rantlai Petrus Molemela Stadium will be temporarily closed for Freedom Day celebrations on Monday.

The stadium in the Free State will host the National Freedom Day commemoration, which will be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the following roads will be closed around the stadium:

Closure 1: Khampepe and Thakalekoala Streets

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Closure 2: Goduka and Thakalekoala Streets

Closure 3: Thulo and Tsekeletsa Streets

Closure 4: Kamohi and Tsekeletsa Streets

Closure 5: Nkolonyane and Mokoloko Streets

Closure 6: Khampepe and Mokoloko Streets

Access to the stadium precinct will be through the following checkpoints:

Checkpoint 1: Kgomo and Thakalekoala Streets

Checkpoint 2: Moshoeshoe and Thakalekoala Streets

Checkpoint 3: Moshoeshoe and Tsekeletsa Streets

Checkpoint 4: Tsekeletsa and Mokoloko Streets

Checkpoint 5: Kgomo and Khampepe Streets

The following items will not be permitted within the stadium:

· Firearms (except authorised personnel: South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, Traffic Officials).

· Weapons of any kind (including those with permits).

· Children under 10 years old unaccompanied by an adult

· Alcohol, glass containers, and breakable bottles.

· Patio/garden umbrellas (excluding small handheld umbrellas).

· Pets (except registered service animals, e.g., K9 units).

· Political regalia, paraphernalia, or material intended to provoke or promote alternative narratives.

· Illegal substances, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, or intoxicating substances (intoxicated persons will not be admitted).

· Unmanned aerial devices (including drones, toy aircraft, laser devices/pointers)

· Braai stands, cooler boxes, and cooler bags.

· Unauthorised or unlicensed vendors.

· Confiscated items will not be returned, and no compensation will be provided.

· Clothing deemed excessively revealing.

The commemoration is expected to kick off at 10am on Monday.

READ | President Ramaphosa to lead Freedom Day commemoration

This year marks the 32nd anniversary of South Africa's first democratic elections, which were held on 27 April 1994.

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