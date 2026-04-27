South Africa: How South Africa's Agriculture Has Changed 32 Years After Apartheid

opinion

In this time, South Africa's agricultural sector has been marked by significant advancements alongside ongoing challenges. But, while some argue that the farming sector is under siege, it is easy to lose sight of the progress the country is making in this critical sector of the economy.

Today, 27 April 2026, we celebrate Freedom Day in South Africa. We are now roughly 32 years into South Africa's democracy, and many have written extensively about the country's progress since the dawn of democracy.

It is sufficient to say that, while daily challenges can often leave one feeling despondent, as a collective, we have made significant progress in improving the country's economic conditions.

As individuals, we are, on average, better off by roughly one and a half times in monetary terms.

Of course, the gains would have been much better had we not been hobbled by State Capture, among other things.

The agricultural sector, which struggles today with foot-and-mouth disease in the cattle industry, African swine fever in pigs and lower commodity prices for wheat and sugar, has also made enormous progress. The challenges I highlight are real and impose immense costs on the farming sector. If we don't tackle them speedily, they can reverse the growth gains we have made.

If we assume we will succeed in talking to these challenges, and take a long-term view of the sector, there is much to be proud of. South Africa's agricultural sector has more...