Nigerian Troops Seize N250m Worth of Stolen Crude, Dismantle Illegal Refineries - Official

In a statement on Sunday, the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Danjuma Danjuma, said the seized products comprise over 130,000 litres of crude oil and 26,000 litres of petrol.

The Nigerian Army says its troops have arrested nine suspected oil thieves and confiscated over 156,000 litres of stolen petroleum products valued at over N250 million.

The army said the seizure happened during a series of operations across some states in the Niger Delta between 1 and 26 April.

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It said the operations, carried out by the 6 Division in collaboration with other security agencies, also led to the dismantling of 10 illegal refining sites and the destruction of equipment used for crude oil theft.

In a statement on Sunday, the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Danjuma Danjuma, said the seized products comprise over 130,000 litres of crude oil and 26,000 litres of petrol.

Mr Danjuma, a lieutenant colonel, said the operations spanned several states in the oil-rich region, including Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa.

Rivers operations

The army said troops recorded multiple breakthroughs in Rivers State, particularly in Ahoada East and Ahoada West local government areas.

According to the statement, soldiers intercepted an abandoned truck loaded with 45,000 litres of suspected stolen petroleum products along the East-West Road in Ukpeye community, Ahoada East.

"Troops also uncovered a massive reservoir containing over 35,000 litres of stolen crude oil at the Orashi National Forest in Ahoada West, " the statement said.

It added that another reservoir stocked with over 26,000 litres of illegally refined petrol was discovered in the same area, alongside galvanised pipes used for siphoning petroleum products.

In Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, the statement said, troops confiscated 266 sacks containing 17,760 litres of suspected stolen products at Ebocha and Omoku communities, while four drum ovens and 50 sacks filled with over 3,000 litres of crude oil were uncovered and destroyed at Abessa Forest in Ahoada West.

Similarly, around Okolomade in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, the statement said, the military discovered 30 sacks containing about 1,500 litres of stolen crude.

Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa

In Delta State, the statement said, troops uncovered a tapping point and a nearby storage pit containing over 2,700 litres of stolen products in Obazogbe community, Ethiope East LGA.

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In Akwa Ibom, 45 bags containing about 1,350 litres of illegally refined petrol were recovered in Ikot Ekpene LGA, with suspects fleeing upon sighting troops.

The army added that its personnel maintained operational dominance in Bayelsa, limiting the activities of oil thieves across the state.

It said the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Emmanuel Emekah, commended the troops for their performance and charged them to sustain the tempo of operations against crude oil theft and related crimes in the region.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported how Nigeria is losing more barrels of crude oil than what some OPEC members produce.