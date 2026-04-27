Nigeria: Govt Never Introduced Fresh Tax On Vehicles, NRS Debunks False Infographic

press release

Debunking the visual misinformation in a statement on Sunday, Special Adviser to the NRS chairman and spokesperson for the Service, Dare Adekanmbi, said the Federal Government has not introduced any fresh tax on vehicles as claimed in the material.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has described as false and misleading a viral infographic claiming that a new vehicle tax has been imposed by the government effective 1 July 2026.

The infographic directs owners of private, commercial and corporate vehicles to pay the levy "online or at approved banks and agencies" the unstated vehicle tax rate.

The material, which bears no identifiable author, further asks members of the public to visit, for more information, whereas the correct official website of NRS.

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Debunking the visual misinformation in a statement on Sunday, Special Adviser to the NRS chairman and spokesperson for the Service, Dare Adekanmbi, said the Federal Government has not introduced any fresh tax on vehicles as claimed in the material.

The statement advises members of the public to trust and rely only on information disseminated through verified official channels of government or any of its agencies and not on anonymous graphics circulating online.

"The attention of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has been drawn to a viral infographic message claiming that the Federal Government has introduced a fresh vehicle tax on all registered vehicles effective from 1 July 2026.

"The message, which was adorned with the Federal Government logo to give the appearance of authenticity, advises vehicle owners to make payments online or at approved banks and agencies.

"The NRS wishes to state categorically that the information did not emanate from the Service or any government agency.

"Citizens are, therefore, advised to disregard the fabricated message designed to mislead the public and instead rely on official government channels for information on government policies," the statement said.

While the verdict on the infographic is that it is false, Nigerians are advised to follow the official handles of the NRS on all social media platforms and its website for true information about tax and its activities.