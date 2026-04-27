Nigeria: Jim Iyke Speaks Out, Says Nollywood Is Filled With Saboteurs

26 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Ogunsina

Nigerian actor Jim Iyke has disclosed that the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, is riddled with saboteurs.

He mentioned this during an interview with the BBC about the many challenges facing the Nigerian movie industry.

The actor alleged that the Nollywood industry is filled with wreckers.

Iyke noted that he would cleanse the movie industry of saboteurs if he could, stating that some individuals need therapy.

The 'Bad Comments' actor also revealed his proudest moment as an actor, disclosing that his son's official praise about his acting touched him and made him proud of his accomplishments.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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