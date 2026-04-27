Nigeria: Govt Targets Tsetse Threat in Multi-State Livestock Campaign

The Federal Government has launched a coordinated multi-state campaign to curb tsetse fly infestation, a major driver of livestock losses and zoonotic disease risks in parts of the country.

The intervention, carried out across the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi and Ogun states, involves surveillance, insecticide spraying and community sensitisation in grazing reserves and high-risk livestock corridors.

Officials say the exercise is aimed at containing trypanosomiasis, a disease transmitted by tsetse flies that affects both animals and humans, and continues to undermine livestock productivity.

Deputy Director at the Federal Epidemiology Unit, Dr Ozoemena Uche, said the operation is designed to reduce the impact of the disease on farmers and prevent wider public health risks.

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"Tsetse flies transmit trypanosomiasis, which affects both animals and humans. Our goal is to reduce its impact on livestock productivity and prevent associated public health risks," he said.

In the FCT, teams conducted surveillance at the Paikon Kore Grazing Reserve, where over 15,000 cattle are kept, deploying traps to assess infestation levels and guide targeted response.

Livestock operators in the area said disease outbreaks remain a major challenge, citing cases of foot-and-mouth disease and contagious bovine pleuropneumonia.

In Kogi State, the campaign covered six local government areas, including Lokoja, Ajaokuta and Idah, with officials describing the state as a critical transit point in the spread of livestock diseases.

State authorities called for community support to sustain the intervention and improve its effectiveness.

In Ogun State, operations extended to major livestock settlements, where veterinary teams combined vector control with vaccination support to boost animal health.

Officials said the intervention adopts a "One Health" approach, integrating human, animal and environmental health in tackling disease threats.

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development said it plans to expand the campaign nationwide as part of efforts to reduce livestock losses, protect rural livelihoods and strengthen food security.