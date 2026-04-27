Nigeria: Peter Okoye Slams X-User Who Described His Change of Birthday As a Great Shame to Igbos

One of the P Square twins, Peter Okoye, has slammed an X-user who described his change of birthday as a 'shame on ndi igbo'.

Last week, Peter announced on Novemebr 30 as his new birthday. This is different from the November 18 he shared with his twin brother, Paul Okoye which is November 18.

Peter responded to the X user calling him a fool.

The message from Fortune with @ChinXav says: Almost 10 years ago, I honoured your late father with a group of oil and gas expatriates who I brought into Squareville for an unplanned condolence visit. I remember how honoured you and your brother felt. I made sure you got their business cards and left the rest to destiny.

I felt the unity and love between you and your brother back then. To see you stoop so low with this birthday thing is a great shame to Ndi Igbo who selflessly contributed to the P Square brand then. Even when you were cheated money wise, when did blood become less important than money.

I have never been concerned with your family matters. But this birthday gimmick you pulled is a line crossed too far. You have no clue the shame it brings to sanctity and cultural roots of the Ndi Igbo. I ll say no more until we meet again.

But Peter Okoye replied with "Get da f..k off on my timeline you fool. Blocked