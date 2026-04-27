Nigeria: 10 Villagers Die As Katsina Community Foils Bandit Attack

Residents of Gurbi community in Kankara local government area of Katsina State have managed to repel an attempted invasion by armed bandits on Sunday evening, although the incident still resulted in the killing of at least 10 people in a nearby settlement.

A resident, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said the attackers stormed the area in the evening but were stopped from entering Gurbi as locals quickly mobilised to defend the community.

According to him, the attackers later redirected their assault to people fleeing the scene, shooting them at close range.

"There are currently over 10 bodies in Nagodi area, a village in front of Gurbi. After the attackers left, the corpses were moved back to Gurbi," he added.

The resident also criticised the delayed response of security agencies, noting that early warnings were reportedly ignored.

"We had alerted security operatives as soon as we got information about the planned attack, but there was no response until after the killings. They only came later to assist in evacuating the bodies," he said.

At the time of filing this report, neither the Katsina State Police Command nor the State Government has issued any official statement regarding the incident.