Nigeria: Army Orders Probe As NYSC Member Killed in Cross Fire With Armed Robers in Abuja

The Guards Brigade has ordered an into the death of a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Mr. Abdulsamad Jamiu, who was caught in a cross fire with armed robbers in the Dei Dei area of Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Guards Brigade, Lt. Olawuyi Odubola, on Sunday, said the incident occurred on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Shagari Estate, Dei-Dei, when troops of Guards Brigade Quick Response Group, on routine night patrol, responded to a distress call following an armed robbery attack in the area.

She said troops upon arrival came under gunfire from the fleeing armed robbers, resulting in a brief but intense exchange.

"In the course of the engagement, Mr. Jamiu was caught in the crossfire," the Guards Brigade spokesperson stated.

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She said despite efforts by troops to secure the area and preserve lives, "he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

"This heartbreaking loss has cast a deep shadow over all personnel of the Guards Brigade."

She said the Brigade has since "initiated a thorough investigation to fully ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. We remain committed to transparency and accountability and findings will be made available in due course."

According to her, preliminary information indicated that the situation was fluid and highly volatile, as troops worked to repel the attackers and protect residents of the community from harm.

The Commander, Guards Brigade, expressed deep and heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the NYSC Management, and all affected by the painful loss.

"We share in their grief and stand in solidarity with them during this moment of profound sorrow," she added.

The statement said the remains of the deceased have been handed over to the appropriate civil authorities and deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital.

Guards Brigade reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"We will continue to review our operational procedures to further enhance civilian safety, even as our troops confront criminal elements who threaten the peace of our communities," she added.

The Brigade, therefore, urged the general public to remain calm and continue to cooperate with security agencies as it work collectively to maintain safety and security.