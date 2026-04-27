West Africa: The Enduring Resilience of Children of the Central Sahel in the Midst of Crisis

Dakar/New York — "After a 14-day visit to the Central Sahel, I have witnessed firsthand a region rich in possibilities, yet continuously affected by insecurity, climate shocks, and socio-economic crises.

"The reports of violence in Mali over the past 24 hours are another example of the stark reminder that such crises in the region create a fragile situation for children, including, sadly the loss of their lives.

"Across the Central Sahel, nearly 7.5 million children are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in the Central Sahel - an emergency that remains too far from the attention of the international community.

"Government officials, community leaders, and displaced people in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali, where violence and forced displacement have shattered the lives of more than 3.6 million people, nevertheless continue to demonstrate hope. In many rural areas, markets are reopening, communities continue to support each other, and children are playing, whilst families and young people yearn to regain their dignity and economic independence.

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"I met with crucial actors across the three countries and authorities agree on the importance of investing in human capital and strengthening social cohesion, which are essential pillars for stability and development. Everywhere, a clear ambition is emerging: to make the next generation a priority at the heart of national policies. I was encouraged by the strong commitment of the three governments to advance and safeguard the rights of every child.

"For example, in Niger, government-led reforms have modernized civil registration in more than half of the country's municipalities raising birth registration rates from 62 per cent in 2023 to 79 per cent in 2025 and establishing digital civil registration as a key driver of decentralization and integrated local service delivery.

"In Burkina Faso, this commitment is reflected in the allocation of approximately 25 per cent of the national budget to education and nearly 12 per cent to health, illustrating a significant effort to scale up essential social services.

"In Mali, the national immunization coverage reached 82 per cent in 2024 bringing the country closer to protecting every child with life-saving vaccines.

"These policies and commitments are not only good examples. More importantly, they take on their full meaning when we witness the positive transformation of the daily lives of children, allowing them to keep moving forward despite the hardships they face.

"The cycle of violence is still dangerously evident, and the situation of children is particularly alarming. The United Nations has documented more than 1,500 grave violations, including killing, abduction, and recruitment and use of children by armed groups, while more than 8,400 schools were rendered inaccessible in 2025 alone. The lack of access to education and essential services exposes them to illness and psychosocial distress and jeopardizes their opportunities for a full and healthy development. Children growing up in violence is not a viable option for long term social development and economic growth.

"Everyone I met during my visit shared the same concern: providing better protection for children and families, restoring peace, enabling access to healthcare and education, and guaranteeing a safe return home.

"I was also heartened by UNICEF's teams on the ground who, day in and day out, are committed to protecting the rights of every child, especially the most vulnerable, throughout the Sahel region. They are selflessly supporting governments in supporting health, water, education and protection social services delivery systems, strengthening local capacities, and helping countries find innovative solutions to seemingly intractable problems. I have seen that our response is most effective when it reinforces resilience by strengthening local systems, empowering communities, and fostering inclusive governance, whilst always ensuring that children's voices are heard and taken into account.

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"Faced with the resilience of children in the Sahel, the world must not turn a blind eye; there are still millions of children with urgent humanitarian needs that require immediate action. Their resilience does not mean that they are fine nor must it be used as an excuse for inaction."

Statement by UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban after visiting Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali