South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Lead Freedom Day Commemoration

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead the national Freedom Day commemoration which will be held in Bloemfontein in the Free State on Monday.

This year marks the 32nd anniversary of South Africa's first democratic elections, which were held on 27 April 1994.

"Freedom Day...stands as a testament to the country's journey towards democracy, justice, equality and human dignity," the Presidency said.

The day is commemorated under the theme: "Freedom and the Rule of Law: Thirty Years of Democratic Citizenship".

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"The commemoration highlights three decades since the adoption of the Constitution and underscores the importance of constitutional supremacy, the rule of law, and democratic citizenship in shaping South Africa's future.

"This year's national event takes place within the context of several significant national milestones, including the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, 70 years since the Women's March of 1956, and 50 years since the Soweto youth uprising.

"These milestones continue to shape South Africa's democratic journey by inspiring continued transformation," the Presidency added.

The day will bring together government, civil society, and various sectors in a "unified national celebration of the country's democratic progress".

"Freedom Month provides an opportunity for South Africans to reflect on the gains of democracy, honour the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom, and recommit to building a united, inclusive and just society.

"It also serves as a platform to promote active citizenship, deepen understanding of constitutional rights, and strengthen social cohesion, particularly among young people.

"The commemoration will feature ceremonial elements, including participation by the South African National Defence Force, adding to the significance of the national occasion," the Presidency said.