South Africa: In Celebration of Freedom - an A to Z of Why I Love South Africa

opinion

As South Africa celebrates Freedom Day, this A-Z exploration reveals the myriad reasons to cherish this vibrant nation, from its diverse culture to its rich history of activism.

As we mark our 32nd Freedom Day there's no country in the world I'd rather live in than South Africa. We are at peace (sort of), our democracy holds (mostly), our climate is changing (but still beautiful). There is much that has not been done, and should have been; much that is wrong, that should be righted. But, we are a society marked by progress on many fronts, that ought only to get better - if we commit to doing what the Constitution instructs us.

I came to South Africa permanently in 1989, a young man with dreams of revolution and freedom. Below is my A-Z of why, 37 years later, I still love South Africa, spliced with articles I've written over the years that consummated, time and again, our relationship!

A: The activists. South Africa has a vibrant and imaginative civil society, organising, inventing, protesting on countless issues. We have shown time and again that activism is authentic and up to the challenge of advancing the dream of dignity, equality and freedom. Led by heroic organisations like the Amadiba Crisis Committee and Abahlali baseMjondolo, protest has kept hope alive.

And let's not forget Acha!

B: Braais, boerwors,...