Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku Faults Call to Suspend Campaigns in Borno, Plateau, Benue, Other Northern States

Atiku argued that the proposal is a plot to suppress and disenfranchise voters in the states.

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised a proposal by the National Assembly to suspend political campaigns in eight northern states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The affected states are Borno, Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, and parts of Kano.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Atiku, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, argued that the proposal is a plot to suppress and disenfranchise voters in the state.

"Let it be clearly stated: the right to vote and participate in the electoral process is fundamental and cannot be abridged under any guise. Any attempt--whether deliberate or disguised--to suppress political activities in parts of Northern Nigeria raises legitimate concerns about disenfranchisement," he said.

The proposal was raised during Wednesday's Senate plenary by Abdul Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, who referenced worsening insecurity across northern Nigeria as justification for temporarily halting political campaigns in the affected states until security improves.

Mr Ningi, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), argued that ongoing insurgency, banditry, and terrorism in parts of the North could undermine electoral integrity if political activities continue under current conditions.

The senator was Atiku's ally before he (Atiku) defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Atiku is from Adamawa State in the North-east, while Mr Ningi is from Bauchi State, also in the North-east

Insurgency, banditry and other terrorist activities are ravaging some Northern states.

Suspending campaigns is not a solution

Atiku, one of the promoters of ADC aimed at challenging the ruling party in 2027, rejected the suggestion, insisting that insecurity reflects a failure of government and should not be used as a basis for suppressing democratic rights.

"This is not merely about campaigns; it is about representation, inclusion, and the integrity of our democratic process. You cannot cure insecurity by silencing the voices of the people. Democracy must not become a casualty of government failure," he added.

"At a time when citizens are already battling hardship and insecurity, the least the government can do is to guarantee their right to be heard, not to restrict it. Any policy that creates the impression of targeted exclusion will only deepen distrust and national division," he warned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The former vice president maintained that no region should be excluded from the electoral process because of the government's inability to address security challenges.

"Nigeria must never descend into a situation where elections are shaped by exclusion, fear, or administrative manipulation. The consequences of such actions are far-reaching and better imagined than experienced. "