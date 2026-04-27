Nigeria: NHRC Honours Ford Foundation for Sustained Support to Human Rights in Nigeria

Abuja — The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has honoured the Ford Foundation for its sustained contributions to advancing human rights in Nigeria, reinforcing a partnership that has played a critical role in strengthening access to justice and institutional capacity.

At a ceremony at the weekend in Abuja, the NHRC presented an Award of Appreciation to the Foundation in recognition of its longstanding support.

The award was received by the Foundation's Regional Director for West Africa, ChiChi Aniagolu-Okoye, during a high-level engagement with directors and senior officials of the Commission.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, commended the Ford Foundation's consistent backing, particularly in initiatives aimed at expanding access to justice and strengthening the Commission's operational capacity.

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He stressed that given the breadth and complexity of human rights challenges in Nigeria, the Commission cannot function in isolation.

According to him, sustained collaboration with development partners remains essential to transforming human rights protection from policy intentions into tangible outcomes for citizens.

In her remarks, Aniagolu-Okoye described the recognition as both significant and encouraging, reaffirming the Foundation's commitment to promoting human rights.

She noted that a key focus of the Foundation's work is ensuring that citizens are not only aware of their rights but are also supported in seeking justice when those rights are violated.

She, however, emphasized that awareness alone is insufficient without strong and effective enforcement systems. Gaps between knowledge of rights and actual access to justice, she said, can weaken public trust and diminish the impact of human rights initiatives.

"Trust in institutions grows when people experience fairness and accessibility in justice delivery," she noted, adding that strengthening such systems is critical for sustainable human rights protection.

The engagement also underscored the importance of continued cooperation between the Commission and its partners in addressing evolving human rights challenges across the country.

In a vote of thanks, Senior Human Rights Adviser to the Commission, Hilary Ogbonna, expressed appreciation for the Ford Foundation's enduring partnership.

He highlighted key institutional advancements, including initiatives such as the MOVE project and the Commission's dashboard system, noting that many of these efforts benefitted from the Foundation's early support.

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Ogbonna also commended the leadership of the Executive Secretary and the dedication of the Commission's directors, whose commitment, he said, has sustained progress despite operational constraints.

He further acknowledged the role of the media as a vital partner in the human rights ecosystem, describing the press as the "fourth estate" that amplifies, documents, and brings critical human rights issues to public attention.

The event reaffirmed the shared commitment of the NHRC and its partners to strengthening justice delivery systems and enhancing the protection of human rights in Nigeria.