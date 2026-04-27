press release

Africa's health systems are under increasing strain as the continent faces a growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), climate-related pressures on food systems, and widening inequalities in accessing nutritious food. These challenges are deeply interconnected, yet often addressed in isolation, highlighting the need for more integrated, prevention-focused approaches to health.

As leaders gather in Nairobi, Kenya, for the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2026, PAN South Africa is calling for stronger integration of nutrition into health systems discussions and decision-making across the continent.

Hosted by Aga Khan University from 27 to 29 April at the United Nations Office in Nairobi, the summit will convene more than 2,000 participants from over 50 countries. Attendees include heads of state, health ministers, policymakers, researchers, and health practitioners, with contributions from H.E. Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya; Professor Mohamed Janabi, Regional Director, World Health Organisation Africa (WHO Africa); H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General, Africa-Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC); and the President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, among many other esteemed guests.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The meeting aims to accelerate African health priorities under the theme "Reimagining African Health Systems: Innovation, Integration, and Interdependence." Its objectives include strengthening collaboration across sectors, addressing pressing public health challenges, and advancing solutions that are grounded in regional and local realities and needs.

While these discussions do not always adequately highlight nutrition, PAN South Africa stresses that it is a key component in preventing disease, strengthening resilient health systems, and supporting long-term public health outcomes.

Pierrette Nhlapo, MPH, RD, Projects Manager at PAN South Africa, said, "While nutrition is often treated as a secondary consideration in health system strengthening, it is a fundamental determinant of health, and improving nutrition at a population level presents a major opportunity to address some of today's most pressing challenges across public health, environmental sustainability and social justice." Nhlapo adds: "This summit presents an important opportunity to strengthen collaboration across Africa and to ensure that nutrition is meaningfully integrated into how we design, finance, and deliver healthcare."

A critical part of this conversation is the backbone of our health systems — the health workforce. To ensure effective prevention and management of disease, health workers must be adequately equipped with the knowledge and skills, particularly in nutrition. This aligns with one of the summit sessions focused on "Health Workforce, Financing and System Building," including the transformation of health professionals' education to meet the evolving population health needs.

PAN South Africa is contributing to this effort by actively advocating for the integration of nutrition education into medical training and clinical practice. Through its PAN University Programme, the organisation equips future doctors and health professionals with practical, evidence-based nutrition knowledge and skills.

PAN South Africa is also part of the Dietary Guidelines Initiative, advocating for healthy, culturally inclusive, and sustainable food-based dietary guidelines. In 2025, the organisation contributed to research published in the South African Journal of Science, exploring how dietary guidelines across Africa can be strengthened to better align with health and climate goals.

At the summit, PAN South Africa will engage with policymakers, researchers, and practitioners to advance multi-stakeholder collaboration in a bid to embed nutrition more effectively within health systems across the continent. The organisation is calling on stakeholders to work together to align food and health systems in a way that improves both human and planetary health.

Food as part of the solution: Practical nutrition in action

As part of its broader work in culinary medicine, PAN South Africa highlights the role of traditional African plant foods in supporting both environmental sustainability and human health. Bambara beans, used in the recipe below, are a climate-resilient legume that requires minimal water and enriches soil health through nitrogen fixation. Nutritionally, they are rich in plant protein, fibre, and essential micronutrients, supporting blood sugar control, gut health, and overall well-being.

Created by Chef Mokgadi Itsweng, this recipe was featured in a Diabetes Summit Pre-Summit Workshop: Food is Medicine Cooking Class, designed to equip healthcare professionals with practical skills to support patient nutrition literacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Kenya Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tomato Stewed Bambara Beans — Serves 6–8

Ingredients: 40ml oil, ½ onion (chopped), 1 garlic clove (chopped), 1 teaspoon ginger (grated), 1 teaspoon paprika, ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 cup canned tomatoes (chopped), 1 teaspoon honey, 2 cups cooked Bambara beans, 1 cup vegetable stock, handful of parsley.

Method: Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and ginger and cook for 2 minutes. Add paprika and cayenne pepper, stirring continuously for a further 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and honey and cook for 5 minutes. Add Bambara beans and vegetable stock, cover, and simmer for 30 minutes until the liquid is absorbed. Finish with chopped parsley and serve.

ENDS

About PAN South Africa: Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN) South Africa is the regional office of a global medical non-profit organisation advancing nutrition in healthcare and medical education. By promoting evidence-based healthy diet practices for personal and planetary health, PAN works to reduce millions of diet-related deaths.