Nigeria: Gov Mutfwang Says Plateau Will Remain Haven Amid Renewed Attacks

Plateau will remain a refuge for displaced Nigerians despite renewed attacks, Mutfwang assures.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang said Plateau will continue to serve as a haven for law-abiding Nigerians displaced by violence, despite a recent wave of killings and kidnappings across parts of the state.

The governor made the remark during a church service in Jos on Sunday, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Gyang Bere.

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"Plateau State will continue to serve as a refuge for those displaced, particularly from the North East," Mr Bere quoted the governor as saying, adding that Mr Mutfwang expressed hope for "the restoration of peace across Plateau, the Middle Belt, and the entire nation."

Mr Mutfwang's assurance comes against the backdrop of sustained insecurity in Plateau, including the 29 March attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, where dozens of residents were killed by gunmen. The incident triggered public outrage, a curfew, and intensified security operations across the state.

In the weeks that followed, violence spread to other areas, with renewed attacks reported in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas. Residents have also experienced kidnappings, including a recent case in Shendam where a woman was abducted and later rescued by troops in a neighbouring local government area.

Security agencies have carried out a series of operations in response. Troops recently dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing site in Langtang North and intercepted weapons along the Kaduna-Jos highway, in what officials say were efforts to disrupt supply networks fueling the violence.

Despite these interventions, communities have continued to call for stronger preventive measures, citing repeated attacks and delayed responses in some cases.

Speaking at the service held at the EYN Church in Jos, the governor urged residents to embrace unity and resist divisions that could worsen tensions. He said displaced persons had begun returning to their communities and called for support to help rebuild trust.

Mr Mutfwang also acknowledged the strain on affected families, particularly widows, and said his administration was working on targeted interventions to support vulnerable groups.

According to Mr Bere, a church leader, Joseph Kwaha, commended the governor's response to recent crises, including the Angwan Rukuba attack, and urged continued efforts toward peace and reconciliation.

The governor's remarks follow earlier engagements with security stakeholders and political leaders, including meetings held after President Tinubu's visit to Plateau in early April, where federal authorities pledged to bring perpetrators of the attacks to justice and strengthen security presence in the state.

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The State Security Service (SSS) in the North-central state has arrested four suspects in connection with the Angwan Rukuba attack. The suspects were arraigned before a court last week, but the arraignment stalled because the defence counsel was not present. As a result, the court ordered that they should be remanded in the custody of the secret police.