Mali: AU Condemns Coordinated Attacks On Malian Cities

26 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa (Xinhua) — African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Saturday expressed "deep concern" over attacks in Mali targeting the capital, Bamako, as well as several other areas across the country.

Strong explosions and gunfire were heard across several cities in Mali during the early hours of Saturday. Malian security sources said armed terrorist groups had launched simultaneous coordinated attacks on several sites and military barracks in the capital and interior regions.

The AU, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the chairperson is closely following security developments in the West African country, and "strongly condemns these acts, which risk exposing civilian populations to significant harm."

Youssouf reaffirmed the 55-member continental organization's "steadfast commitment" to the promotion of peace, security, good governance, and stability in Mali.

In a statement issued at around 11 a.m. local time Saturday, the General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces said that the situation is "under control," as the attackers "immediately suffered heavy setbacks" due to the response of the armed forces.

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