Nigeria: Many Nigerians Seek Mental Health Support Only At Crisis Point - Hauwa Ojeifo

A decade of frontline mental health support work in Nigeria has revealed a disturbing trend: many Nigerians only seek help when they are already in crisis.

New data released by She Writes Woman, a mental health organisation, shows that nearly 55 per cent of people who contacted its helpline reported having suicidal thoughts at the time of calling.

Founder and Executive Director, Hauwa Ojeifo, said the figures challenge long-held assumptions about how Nigerians experience and respond to mental health struggles.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"For years, we have relied on estimates and assumptions. What this data shows is that people are not just struggling, they are reaching out at the point where their lives are already at risk," she said.

The findings are based on more than 25,000 calls received from across Nigeria's 36 states, providing a clear insight into mental health distress in the country.

The report also found that young people are at the centre of the crisis, with more than 80 per cent of callers aged between 18 and 30.

Speaking at an event recently, Ojeifo noted her shock at the volume of calls from Northern Nigeria.

"When people have had cultural and religious norms that have silenced their voices, it gets to a point where people start to take that outlet... Also, when I think about the South-South's data, I ask how a region can be so saturated with gender-based violence" she said.

Financial hardship, family conflict and relationship strain emerged as the leading causes of distress, with callers frequently describing feelings of hopelessness, frustration, exhaustion and isolation.

Despite growing demand, access to mental health care remains limited in Nigeria, with stigma, high costs and weak infrastructure continuing to hinder early intervention.

Ojeifo, who lives with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, described the work as deeply personal.

"Starting this movement ten years ago, one that has averted over 200 suicide attempts, has also saved my life," she said.

She added that the findings should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers and the public.