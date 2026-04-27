Nigeria: Fire Razes Traditional Ruler's Residence in Abuja

An early morning fire outbreak has destroyed the residence of the Sarkin Dawakin Zuba in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Alhaji Musa Danliman, with property worth millions of naira lost in the inferno.

A family member, Ibrahim Bala, said the incident occurred around 4:48am on Friday during the call to morning prayers.

He said the fire was suspected to have originated from the generator house, which suddenly sparked and spread to the main building.

According to him, the blaze was first noticed after thick smoke began billowing from one of the apartments while family members were still asleep.

"It was when I perceived the smell of burning cables and saw thick smoke coming from one of the apartments that I quickly rushed out and alerted other family members, who also evacuated their rooms," he said.

Bala added that the fire engulfed the entire building, destroying valuables and electronic appliances before help could arrive from neighbours and firefighters.

"Although we lost everything, we thank God that no life was lost and no one was injured. That alone is enough reason to give glory to Allah," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Kasim Mohammed Ikwa, has sympathised with the victim and his family.

Ikwa, who visited the residence on Saturday, described the incident as unfortunate and a difficult moment for the family, while praying for strength and quick recovery from the loss.