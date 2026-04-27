Nigeria: FCT Indigenous Students Laud Wike Over Scholarships

27 April 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The President of the Abuja Indigenous Students Association (AISA), Comrade Aliyu Hassan Hamza, has commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for disbursing scholarships to indigenous students of the territory studying across various tertiary institutions in the country.

Hamza, who gave the commendation while addressing newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, said the disbursement of the scholarships was a lifeline for the beneficiaries.

According to him, the intervention came at the right time as students are resuming to their respective institutions.

"As leaders of Abuja indigenous students, we acknowledge that the scholarship support by Wike is a lifeline for students, which will help reduce their burden in the course of their studies," he said.

The students' union leader also called for an upward review of the current scholarship to reflect the country's present economic realities affecting students.

He urged the FCT administration to digitalise the application process, a move he said would enable indigenous students studying outside the FCT to participate seamlessly.

The indigenous students also commended the minister for his intervention in resolving the primary and secondary school teachers' strike in the territory.

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