Nigeria: Navy Boosts Maritime Security With 10 Ships, 2 Helicopters

The Nigerian Navy has deployed 10 ships and two helicopters as well as maritime domain awareness assets and elements of special boats services for the 2026 Exercise "Obangame Express".

The chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Ibi Abbas, who disclosed this yesterday at the flag-off of the "Obangame Express 2026" at Navy Jetty, Onne, Rivers State, said the assets would be engaged in carefully designed scenarios, including anti-illegal trafficking of arms and drugs exercises, anti-crude oil theft operations and others.

Abbas, who was represented by the chief of operations, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Patrick Effa, said the exercises were deliberately structured to sharpen personnel's operational competence, test their readiness and redefine their collective response mechanism to real world maritime threats.

"For this year's exercise, the Nigerian Navy will deploy 10 ships, two helicopters, maritime domain awareness assets and elements of special boats services.

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"These assets will be engaged in carefully designed scenarios, including anti-illegal trafficking of arms and drugs exercises, anti-crude oil theft operations, anti-illegal unregulated and unreported fishing, visit, board, search and seizure procedures as well as search and rescue exercises and stimulation of hot pursuit.

"This exercises are deliberately structured to sharpen our operational competence, test our readiness and redefine our collective response mechanism to real world maritime threats," he said.

The Naval Chief stated that the Exercise 'Obangame Express' has over the years evolved into a strategic platform for enhancing coordinated maritime security operations within the Gulf of Guinea.

"This annual exercise has over the years evolved into a strategic platform for enhancing coordinated maritime security operations within the Gulf of Guinea. It remains a critical instrument for fostering unity of efforts and consolidating our shared resolve to secure our maritime domain against emerging and evolving threats.

"Exercise Obangame Express, initiated in 2010 by the United States Navy, in collaboration with with Navies of the Gulf of Guinea nations has grown remarkably in scope, participation and strategic relevance.

"The core objectives of the exercise are clear and enduring. It includes strengthening regional maritime operations, enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness as well as improve tactical and operational readiness.

"It also includes building the capacity of the participating Navies to effectively counter national and trans-national maritime crimes, including piracy, sea robbery, illegal trafficking and other illicit activities at sea.

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"The importance of this exercise cannot be overstated. In an era where maritime threat are increasingly transnational and assemtric, I want to state that no single nation can effectively secure its waters in isolation," he said.