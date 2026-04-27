Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Distributes 100 Wheelchairs to Children With Disabilities

Kaduna State Government has commenced the distribution of 100 specialised paediatric wheelchairs to children with mobility impairments as part of efforts to improve access to assistive technology and promote inclusive development.

The initiative is being implemented under the Build-A-World of Play (BAWOP) programme in collaboration with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) and with support from the LEGO Foundation.

Speaking at the official rollout held over the weekend in Kaduna, the Executive Secretary (ES) of the Kaduna State Disability Affairs Board, Rakiya Umar, said the intervention was designed to address mobility challenges and prevent long-term physical complications among children.

She explained that the wheelchairs are fitted with headrests, backrests and positioning straps to provide proper postural support and protect the developing bodies of beneficiaries.

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Umar further disclosed that each child undergoes an individualised assessment and fitting session, while parents and caregivers are trained on the safe use and maintenance of the devices.

According to her, the initiative has, since its inception, screened over 171,000 children for developmental delays across Kaduna State.

Also speaking, the director of special programmes at the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Esther Jibji, said the partnership with CHAI has enabled the state to move beyond policy discussions to practical interventions.

She noted that the collaboration has strengthened early identification systems and ensured that children with disabilities receive timely and appropriate support.

Earlier in her remarks, the focal person for the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Board, Cecelia Marcus, said the intervention has significantly improved institutional capacity for early detection and response.

She revealed that over 2,000 children have been identified so far through the state-led screening process.

Marcus stressed the need for sustained government commitment to expand access to rehabilitation services and deepen early identification efforts.