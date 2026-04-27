Nigeria: Boko Halal in Bornonational Para-Powerlifting Championship Holds April 30 in Abuja

The Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation has concluded arrangements to host the Kingsley Iwodi Para-Powerlifting Open Championship.

The national championship is scheduled to take place from 30th April to 4th May, 2026, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Package 'B', Abuja.

The competition is expected to bring together some of Nigeria's finest para-powerlifting athletes, further highlighting the talents that abound in the sport in the country.

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According to the organisers, arrival of athletes and officials is slated for 30th April, with competitions running from 1st to 3rd May, while departure is scheduled for 4th May, 2026.

Top athletes expected to feature at the championship include world champions and decorated lifters such as Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Esther Onyema, Riluwan Idris, and Ogundolie Tolulope.

Folashade Oluwafemiayo, the current world champion in the +86kg category, continues to set the standard globally and was recently nominated into the Athletes' Representative Forum of the World Para Powerlifting Organisation (WPPO), a recognition of her excellence and leadership in the sport.

Esther Onyema of Edo State, remains one of Nigeria's most accomplished para-athletes. She is the reigning world champion in the 55kg category, having successfully defended her title at the 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Born on April 20, 1982, Onyema began her sporting journey in 2000, where she immediately made an impact by setting an African record at her first tournament.

Since then, she has consistently dominated the sport, winning multiple gold medals across major international competitions, including the Paralympic Games and Commonwealth Games.

She is also a three-time Commonwealth champion, with remarkable achievements in the 50kg category.

The Kingsley Iwodi Open Championship is expected to serve as a critical platform for talent discovery, athlete development, and preparation for upcoming international competitions.

It also underscores Nigeria's continued commitment to excellence in para-sports and inclusive athletic development.