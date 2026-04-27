Nigeria: Maktown Flyers Make Winning Debut At Bal Championship

Nigerian champions, MakTown Flyers secured a historic 76-68 victory over Ivorian side, JCA Kings, in their opening match of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Sahara Conference at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat Morocco.

It was MakTown Flyers' first-ever appearance and first-ever victory in the prestigious competition for Africa's elite basketball clubs.

Reacting to the victory, a prominent basketball promoter in Nigeria, Igoche Mark, congratulated the Nigerian representatives on their impressive win describing it as "historic and symbolic."

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, Mark hailed the team's composure, discipline, and team spirit, singling their collective determination to make a continental statement.

He was full of praise for Jawad Adekoya who contributed 20 points as well as Tyrell Corbin, Hassan Drame, and Ogbodeje Abah who each added 13 points, noting that "championships are not won by one man, but by teams that fight for each other."

"This was more than a debut win. This was MakTown Flyers announcing to the BAL that Nigeria has arrived again. "To win your first-ever BAL game, against a tough JCA Kings side, shows preparation, belief, and hunger," he added. He also urged the team not to rest on their oars as they navigate the Sahara Conference.

"You have done well, but the journey has just begun. I charge you to maintain your commitment and concentration. Maintain your hunger for victory," he advised.