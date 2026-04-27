Liberia: Sierra Leonean Boyfriend Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Old Road

A 25-year-old mother of two, Annette Y. Suah, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Gaye Town, Old Road, Sinkor, after being reported missing for several days.

Her body was discovered hidden under a bed in a room allegedly belonging to her boyfriend, Thomas S. Lahum, a 27-year-old Sierra Leonean national and security guard.

Annette, who resided in Sinkor Matadi, was last seen leaving for business in central Monrovia. When she failed to return home, and family efforts to reach her were unsuccessful, relatives began a desperate search. Their fears were realized when her body was found days later.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) quickly arrested Lahum at his residence following the discovery. He remains in custody as investigations continue to determine the circumstances and cause of Annette's death.

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Annette Y. Suah

A family member shared that Annette had previously mentioned Lahum in conversations, but that the family had never met him in person. "She told me about him; they used to talk on the phone, but I never really knew him," the relative recounted.

The grieving family is now calling on national authorities for a transparent and thorough investigation, demanding justice for Annette.

The incident has sparked renewed concern over rising domestic violence cases in Liberia. In 2024 alone, over 3,500 cases of gender-based violence were reported nationwide, alarming advocacy groups and the public.

Annette's body has been deposited at the John F. Kennedy Hospital morgue in Sinkor as the investigation continues.