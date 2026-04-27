Liberia: LRA Expands Regional Footprint

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority has strengthened its growing international reputation by sending its Manager for Communication, Media and Public Affairs, Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh, on secondment to the West African Tax Administration Forum in Abuja, Nigeria. He replaces Ms. Tochukwu Sandra Onyemata as Manager for Communication and Liaison.

Mr. Sengbeh's appointment marks a significant milestone for both the institution and Liberia, as he becomes the first Liberian and the first LRA official to serve in this capacity at WATAF. His selection followed a highly competitive international recruitment process, underscoring both his professional credibility and the LRA's growing influence within regional tax networks.

This development reflects a broader and deliberate trajectory in which the LRA continues to position itself as a source of technical expertise for the West African region through the strategic deployment of its professionals.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Notably, L. Daniel Jaiblai was seconded in 2024 to provide hands-on post clearance audit support to the Gambia Revenue Authority, contributing to strengthened revenue performance in The Gambia. He has since transitioned to the Economic Community of West African States, where he supports regional transparency and development initiatives. In a similar vein, Darlingston Y. Talery, former Commissioner for Domestic Tax at the LRA, moved to ECOWAS as Head of the Domestic Resource Mobilization Sector and was later appointed to the United Nations Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters. Together, these high-level engagements underscore a clear pattern of institutional capacity that extends well beyond national borders.

At WATAF, Mr. Sengbeh will lead communication efforts to enhance institutional visibility, deepen stakeholder engagement, and strengthen partnerships, particularly with the media across West Africa. His role is expected to help shape regional narratives on tax administration, transparency, and domestic resource mobilization.

The secondment will run for an initial period of 24 months, with the possibility of extension, and forms part of WATAF's broader program to strengthen regional tax capacity and cooperation among member states through structured staff exchanges.

Welcoming the development, LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah described the appointment as a proud moment for the institution and the country, stating: "He has all it takes to excel at the regional level and make the LRA proud." He further encouraged LRA staff to pursue excellence and position themselves for international opportunities, noting that Mr. Sengbeh's achievement reflects the value of professionalism and dedication.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prior to his secondment, Mr. Sengbeh spent nearly a decade leading the LRA's Communication, Media and Public Affairs Section, where he spearheaded high-impact initiatives including national tax communication strategies, public awareness campaigns to enhance compliance, the training of journalists as tax ambassadors, and the advancement of transparency through Freedom of Information implementation.

Before his departure to Nigeria, he also served as an adjunct lecturer at the University of Liberia, where he was honored as Outstanding Faculty for the 2023/2024 academic year in recognition of his excellence and professionalism in teaching.

Beyond Liberia, Mr. Sengbeh contributed significantly at the continental level, serving for six years as Chairperson of the African Tax Media Network, a platform that connects journalists and tax communicators across Africa. He holds a Master's degree in Media and Communication Studies from Lund University and brings over 20 years of experience in journalism and strategic communication.

Established to enhance cooperation and efficiency among tax administrations, WATAF continues to play a pivotal role in improving domestic revenue mobilization and public service delivery across West Africa.

Collectively, these developments demonstrate that the LRA is not only strengthening domestic revenue administration but is also actively shaping the regional tax ecosystem by exporting skilled professionals, positioning Liberia as a credible and influential actor in tax governance across West Africa.