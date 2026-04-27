Liberia: Pres. Boakai Clears LAA Boss of Corruption Allegations

Monrovia — Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has cleared Ernest R. Hughes, Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), of all corruption allegations. This decision follows the conclusion of an investigation carried out by a panel of experts appointed by the Ministry of Justice.

The investigation was prompted in early April 2026 by concerns about financial management, procurement, internal governance, and operational challenges at the LAA.

To ensure transparency, Mr. Hughes was asked to step aside while the inquiry was underway.

The Ministry of Justice constituted a team to conduct a comprehensive review of the allegations. Upon completion, the investigative team submitted its report to the government. After reviewing the findings, President Boakai ordered Mr. Hughes to resume his post at the LAA, signaling the conclusion of the probe.

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While details of the investigation have not been fully disclosed, an Executive Mansion press release dated April 24, 2026, stated that no evidence of corruption was found. However, the report noted administrative and managerial lapses, including shortcomings in hiring processes and a breakdown in relations between the Board of Directors and management.

President Boakai has instructed both the Board and Management to address the identified institutional challenges promptly. He also directed a review of the Liberia Airport Authority Act to clarify roles and responsibilities and eliminate ambiguities between governance and management structures. The President requested that the reform process be conducted in close collaboration with LAA leadership and that progress be reported back to him within a specified timeframe.

In a separate development, President Boakai suspended Ms. Josephine Greeves, Assistant Minister for Research, Planning, and Policy at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, without pay, following her indictment by the Grand Jury of Criminal Court "A." The suspension, based on an application from the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force, will remain in effect pending the outcome of court proceedings, in keeping with standards of public accountability and due process.

Additionally, President Boakai has made new appointments to several public institution boards, including the Board of Trustees of William V. S. Tubman University, Bong County University, and the Board of Directors of the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI).

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The President called on all newly appointed officials to serve with integrity and diligence and to renew their commitment to advancing Liberia's national development priorities.