Liberia: Church Aid Extends Free Hearing Healthcare Services to River Gee County

FISH TOWN — More than 250 residents of Fish Town and surrounding communities have benefited from free hearing healthcare and screening services following a two-day outreach campaign organized by Church Aid Incorporated in collaboration with the office of River Gee County Senator Francis Dopoh.

The initiative brought together at least 10 trained professionals from across Liberia, including specialists who had received hearing healthcare training in Zambia, to provide much-needed services to underprivileged people who had never had access to such healthcare.

Speaking during the weekend in Fish Town, Church Aid Incorporated Executive Director Maitta Sirleaf said Senator Dopoh has been closely monitoring the organization's work and encouraged the team to return to River Gee to serve more residents.

Sirleaf explained that the program goes beyond hearing screenings, focusing on ensuring that people, especially those in rural communities, receive the care and support they need.

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She noted that hearing healthcare is essential to improving communication, education, employment opportunities, and overall family well-being.

Also speaking in an interview, River Gee County Health Officer Dr. Pauline Weah-Mehdeh encouraged residents to take full advantage of the free hearing healthcare initiative, describing it as the first of its kind in the region.

Dr. Weah-Mehdeh thanked Senator Francis Dopoh for partnering with Church Aid Incorporated to bring the life-changing program to the county.

Beneficiaries who spoke to reporters expressed gratitude to Church Aid Incorporated and Senator Dopoh's office for what they described as a rare and impactful opportunity.

As the screening campaign enters its next phase, many residents are calling on Church Aid Incorporated to expand the program to other parts of River Gee County.

With strong community turnout and growing interest, the two-day outreach has shown that when healthcare services are brought directly to the people, the impact can be immediate and lasting.