Liberia: Bomi County Lawmaker Faces House Leadership Scrutiny Over Alleged Misleading Claims On Budget Passage

Monrovia — At the order of House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, the leadership of the House of Representatives has summoned Bomi County Electoral District #3 Representative, Sam P. Jallah, to appear before it, to provide clarity on reported misleading public statements made over the passage of the US$53M Supplementary Budget.

The decision follows complaints from several members of the House regarding remarks made by Rep. Jallah, particularly in relation to the passage of the Supplementary Budget.

According to Speaker Koon, the Bomi lawmaker is expected to appear on Monday to response to queries surrounding inconsistencies in his public comments, including claims that appear to contradict official legislative actions.

The Speaker raised concerns that Rep. Jallah had on multiple occasions made statements that do not align with documented proceedings, including instances where he allegedly signed official documents and later denied doing so.

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Of most recent, Rep. Jallah has been in the middle of controversies at the House of Representatives, providing sensitive information that somewhat renders actions taken at the Lower Chambers unconstitutional or null and void.

Despite his signature being captured among the 49 signatories on the resolution document, the Bomi County lawmaker distanced ever endorsing the Resolution that led to the removal of former Montserrado County Electoral District 10 Representative, Yekeh Y. Kolubah, a revelation that could have somewhat or better still has the propensity to unravel the numbers behind the controversial vote and potentially "save" the expelled lawmaker if proven true.

In a video that went viral on social media and subsequently in an interview with this paper, Rep. Jallah, who expressed dismay over how his signature got on the list of signees of the resolution, pointed out that he did not at any point in time sign a resolution that led to the removal of the Montserrado County lawmaker.

At the same time, a voice recording attributed to Rep. Jallah that undermines the decision of the passage of the Supplemental Budget was released to the public.

In that recording, the voice believed to be that of Rep. Rep. Jallah heard explained that the report for the passage was never signed by lawmakers over demand for their salary.

However, addressing the controversy over the Supplementary Budget, Speaker Koon clarified that the process was duly conducted by both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate, in keeping with established legislative procedures.

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He explained that the report was endorsed by a simple majority, with more than nine members of the Committee on Ways, Means and Finance and five members of the Public Accounts Committee affixing their signatures in support of the measure.

Speaker Koon further questioned assertions that the budget was not properly signed, noting that concurrence by the Liberian Senate would not have occurred without full procedural compliance and proper documentation.

The Speaker urged lawmakers, particularly newly elected members, to exercise responsibility in their public communications, warning that inaccurate or unverified statements risk undermining the credibility of the Legislature.

"The House of Representatives is a rule-based institution," he emphasized, urging members to familiarize themselves with its procedures and ensure their conduct reflects the integrity of the body.

Speaker Koon also reminded the public that the Legislature has the constitutional authority to convene at any time under a special session when necessary.

Meanwhile, in a move aimed at strengthening institutional discipline and awareness, the Speaker announced plans for a comprehensive workshop for lawmakers. The training, he said, will focus on legislative rules, procedures and ethical standards.