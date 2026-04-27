Nigeria: APR VC Overcome Nigeria Customs Service to Seal Round of 16 Berth

APR VC battled past Nigeria Customs Service in a thrilling five-set encounter (25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-9) at BK Arena on Sunday to secure their fourth consecutive win and book a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Africa Men's Volleyball Club Championship.

The army side, now unbeaten in four matches, joins Police VC in the knockout stage as the only teams yet to lose in their respective pools. Both sides will aim to complete the group stage with perfect records when they play their final matches on Monday.

ALSO READ: Police VC advance into Africa Men's Club Championship Round of 16

The home crowd was treated to a strong start from APR, with standout performances from James Achuil, Yves Mutabazi, and Vincent Mbonigaba powering the hosts to a 25-21 win in the opening set.

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Nigeria Customs responded well in the second set, absorbing pressure from the home support to level the match with a 25-21 victory.

APR continued to struggle in the third set, particularly in reception and defensive organization. Nigeria capitalized through effective attacking play led by Armstrong Udako and Emmanuel Udah, claiming the set 25-21 to take the lead.

The fourth set was tightly contested, with both teams going point-for-point. APR made key tactical adjustments, resting Achuil and introducing Willy Mucyo. Middle blocker Ronald Muvara delivered the decisive point to edge the set 26-24 and force a tie-break.

APR carried that momentum into the fifth set, dominating proceedings to seal a 15-9 win and complete a hard-fought comeback.

Elsewhere, Kepler VC, competing in Group B, suffered their first defeat after falling to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in straight sets (15-25, 19-25, 20-25). Morocco's Faith Union maintained their perfect run with a 3-0 victory (25-22, 25-12, 25-23) over Ethiopia's Wolaitta VC, who are now out of contention for the Round of 16.

In another match, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) secured their second win by beating Tanzania's Prisons VC in straight sets (25-15, 25-23, 25-17).

In Group D, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) recorded their third victory, comfortably defeating Atletico Clube in straight sets (25-14, 25-19, 25-13).

Day 5 fixtures (Monday, April 26)

Group A

Black Rhinos vs Nigeria Customs Service - 12pm (BK Arena)

APR VC vs Petrojet VC - 8pm (BK Arena)

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Nemo Stars vs Litto Team - 6pm (Petit Stade)

Group B

Kepler VC vs Equity VC - 6pm (BK Arena)

Al Ahly vs AS INJS - 4pm (Petit Stade)

Group C

Wolaitta vs Prisons - 12pm (Petit Stade)

Police VC vs Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) - 2pm (BK Arena)

Ghana Army vs Faith Union - 4pm (BK Arena)

Group D

Rukinzo VC vs Atletico Clube - 10am (BK Arena)

General Service Unit vs Port Autonome - 12pm (Petit Stade)

REG VC vs Kalibi Sporting - 8pm (Petit Stade)