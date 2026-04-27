Nigeria: Osimhen Inspires Galatasaray Derby Victory Against Fenerbahçe

Nigerian international striker, Victor Osimhen, inspired Galatasaray to a 3-0 victory against bitter-rivals Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul Derby on Sunday evening.

For the Istanbul Derby victory, Osimhen and his teammates received a double win bonus of €2million from club President, Dursun Ozbek.

The Super Eagles forward opened scores in the 40th minutes with two other goals by Baris Alper Hilmaz and Lucas Torreira stretching Galatasaray's lead to

seven-point gap at the top of the Turkish Super Lig log.

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Osimhen got the opener for Galatasaray with barely five minutes to end of the first half when he connected home from inside the box for his 13th Super Lig goal this season.

He thought he had extended the lead in the 53rd minute but his effort was ruled out for offside infringement.

The Turkish champions however did not wait for too long before Hilmaz made it two in the 67th minute after converting a penalty kick into the bottom-right corner beyond the reach of Fenerbahçe goalkeeper, Mert Günok.

Torreira then added a third goal to cap off a dominant display in the 83rd minute.

Osimhen's goal took his tally to 13 league goals alongside four assists in 20 appearances this season, highlighting his influence since completing a permanent move to the club in the summer

Galatasaray now with seven points lead against Fenerbahçe in second spot thus stay on track for a fourth straight Turkish championship with 74 points from 31 matches with three rounds of matches to the end of the regular season. Fenerbahçe are on 67 points with Paul Onuachu's Trabzonspor third on 65 points.

Galatasaray will be crowned champions should they avoid defeat in their next game on May 2 at Samsunspor.