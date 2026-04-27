Nigeria: Banks Must Embed Privacy-By-Design, Ai to Prevent Fraud - Report

Banks and other financial Technology institutions must proactively embed privacy-by-design and ethical Artificial Intelligence(AI) into their infrastructure to future-proof their ecosystems, mitigate risks, and maintain the trust required to scale, a report by Yellow Card has said.

Yellow Card, the largest licensed stablecoin-based infrastructure provider for emerging markets, has released its 2026 Report on Data Protection and Artificial Intelligence Governance in Africa on Thursday.

The comprehensive report outlines the rapid maturation of regulatory frameworks across the continent and sets a compliance blueprint for institutional expansion across global emerging markets.

As banks, Financial Institutions, Telcos, and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) increasingly adopt stablecoins as foundational infrastructure for treasury management and cross-border payments, regulatory defensibility has become paramount, the report added.

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The new report highlights a pivotal transition in the digital economy: the shift from foundational data protection legislation to active, enforceable AI governance.

"For enterprises operating across emerging markets, the ability to innovate and modernize payment rails is deeply tied to their capacity to navigate complex, cross-border regulatory landscapes," said Thelma Okorie, Group Data Protection and Privacy Counsel at Yellow Card and author of the report.

The 2026 report reveals that the convergence of data protection and AI governance is no longer a future concept, it is the current operational reality.

45 African nations have now enacted data protection legislation, with 39 regulatory authorities fully operational, signaling a high-compliance baseline for digital operations in these markets.

According to the report, 16 countries have adopted national AI strategies, with major economies like Nigeria, Angola, Morocco, and Namibia actively advancing enforceable AI laws. This transition from "soft-law" policies to stringent regulations will heavily impact financial services deploying AI for KYC, transaction monitoring, and risk profiling, it added.

The report said 2026 marks an era of rigorous enforcement. Regulators are increasingly mandating Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) and Algorithmic Impact Assessments (AIAs), elevating the cost of non-compliance and making institutional-grade governance non-negotiable.