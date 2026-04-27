Liberia: Senate Rejects Kerbay Nomination As Pro-Tempore Draws Accusations of Procedural Interference

The Liberian Senate last Thursday rejected the nomination of Madam Cytirus K. Kerbay for Commissioner for Civil Engagement at the Governance Commission, but the manner in which Senate President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence handled the outcome has drawn sharp accusations that she sought to undermine a decision her own chamber had just made.

Of 23 senators present during the April 23 sitting, 15 voted in favor of Kerbay's confirmation, five voted against, and three abstained, falling short of the two-thirds majority required under Senate rules for tenure positions. Under established legislative procedure, that result constitutes a clear and final rejection, regardless of any prior recommendations by a committee.

What happened after the vote is now the subject of mounting controversy.

A Vote Ignored

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Under standard legislative practice, once a vote is concluded, the presiding officer directs the Secretary of the Senate to formally communicate the outcome to the Executive Branch. Karnga-Lawrence did not do so. Instead, according to our legislative correspondent who observed the session, the Pro-Tempore appeared to delay the transmission process and create procedural space for a possible reconsideration of the result.

At the same time, Grand Cape Mount County Senator Dabah Varpilah was observed moving through the chamber, lobbying colleagues and soliciting support for Kerbay even as proceedings were still underway.

The Senate's own Standing Rules provide a narrow pathway for revisiting decisions. Rule 34 allows any senator who voted on the original question to move for reconsideration, either on the same day or within the next three succeeding sitting days. Critically, such a motion functions as a stay order; it pauses but does not reverse the original decision. It must be properly filed and supported by a two-thirds vote to succeed. Without that, the original vote stands.

No such motion had been formally filed at the time of publication. The official record, as it stands, shows Kerbay rejected.

Why the Senate Disagreed With Its Own Committee

The rejection came despite a favorable recommendation from the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs, Governance and Reconciliation, chaired by Bong County Senator Johnny Kpehe. The committee had vetted Kerbay and concluded she demonstrated the ability to handle complex questions, finding her suitable for the role.

The full Senate saw it differently -- and the sharpest dissent came from within the committee itself.

Maryland County Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown, who served as co-chair of the vetting committee, broke ranks and voted against confirmation, citing what he described as a fundamental mismatch between Kerbay's professional background and the demands of the position.

"The reason why some of us voted against the lady was not for personal issues against her, but we know all her life she's been a health practitioner as per her credentials submitted to the committee," Brown said from the floor. "The Governance Commission is an institution established from the Accra Peace Accord, and so anyone going there must have governance experience."

He added: "As vice chair who took part in this committee's work, I vote no."

Nimba County Senator Nya D. Twayen challenged Brown directly. "But Senator Brown, what this lady did to you so much for which you are doing all this?" he asked.

Brown was unmoved. "She did nothing to me. I don't know her from anywhere. But that place is a critical place to send someone who spent many years in the health sector with no understanding of the Governance Commission."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Senate's authority to confirm or reject presidential nominees is grounded in Article 54 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which provides that the president shall appoint officials "with the consent of the Senate." Rule 35, Section 7 of the Senate Standing Rules for the 55th Legislature separately mandates a two-thirds majority for tenure-protected positions -- a threshold designed to ensure broader consensus for roles that carry institutional independence.

A nominee who fails to reach that threshold is automatically rejected. A committee recommendation in favor carries no binding authority over the full chamber.

The saga has also raised questions about the durability of transparency reforms championed by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, which introduced recorded votes and required the prompt communication of legislative decisions to the executive. Those reforms were designed to close precisely the kind of procedural gaps that critics say Karnga-Lawrence exploited Thursday.