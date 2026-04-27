Liberia: UNFPA Donates U.S.$7,000 Worth of Non-Medical Supplies to JFK Maternity Hospital

Monrovia — The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated assorted non-medical supplies and equipment valued at US$7,000 to the Liberian-Japanese Friendship Maternity Hospital in Monrovia.

The items--including newborn clothing, blankets, diapers, hand sanitizers, sanitary pads, and waiting room chairs--were presented on Saturday, April 25, 2026. The donation aims to improve hygiene, comfort, and overall service delivery for pregnant women and new mothers at the facility.

The support was made possible through the project "Responding to Maternal and Newborn Mortality Public Health Emergency in Liberia's High Burden Districts in Montserrado County." The initiative seeks to strengthen maternal healthcare services and enhance the wellbeing of women and newborns.

This intervention aligns with UNFPA's mission to ensure that every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person's potential is fulfilled. It also reflects the agency's continued commitment to supporting safe and quality maternal and newborn care in Liberia.

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Speaking during the presentation, a medical doctor representing Dr. Deazee Sayewon, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at JFK, thanked UNFPA for the donation. He noted that the hospital is currently experiencing an increase in the number of pregnant women seeking care, describing it as a peak period for maternal health services.

He added that the supplies will significantly enhance the hospital's capacity to deliver quality care and support ongoing efforts to reduce maternal mortality.

UNFPA Deputy Representative Leonard Kamugisha also commended the management and staff of JFK, particularly midwives, for their dedication to maternal and child healthcare.

"Without midwives, maternal health systems in many countries would face serious challenges. JFK has made notable progress in improving the quality of care provided to women and children, and as partners, we recognize that progress," Kamugisha stated.

He explained that the donation, supported by the Government of Japan, is part of a broader initiative to reduce maternal mortality in Montserrado County. Under the project, three health facilities--the Liberian-Japanese Friendship Maternity Hospital, Careysburg Health Center, and Barnesville Health Center--are being upgraded to provide quality emergency obstetric care services.

Kamugisha acknowledged that while the supplies do not fully address all the challenges faced by the hospital, they will complement ongoing interventions, particularly in infection prevention and control, and improve patient comfort.

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"We are confident that the hospital is undertaking additional measures to expand and improve services, all geared toward reducing maternal mortality," he added. Kamugisha reaffirmed UNFPA's commitment to continued collaboration and expressed appreciation to the Government of Japan for its support.

For his part, JFK's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. J. Emmanuel Tamba, also thanked UNFPA and the Japanese Government for their continued contributions to maternal health in Liberia.

Dr. Tamba noted that the hospital itself was constructed with support from the Government of Japan, highlighting the longstanding partnership in strengthening healthcare delivery. He stressed that such contributions remain critical to the hospital's mandate of providing effective care to women and children.

"We are pleased to receive these items, and we assure our partners that they will be used to improve services for the women and children who seek care at this facility," Dr. Tamba said.

This donation forms part of ongoing efforts by UNFPA and its partners to address maternal health challenges and improve outcomes for women and children across Liberia.