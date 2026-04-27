Liberia: Tadda Donates 250 Chairs to Toweh Memorial High School in Nimba County

Nimba County — For years, students in rural Nimba County have struggled with inadequate seating, hindering their learning environment. Toweh Memorial High School in Toweh Town, District #6, has been among the most affected.

In a bid to address this challenge, the Tappita Development District Association (TADDA) recently donated 250 chairs to the school. The donation seeks to improve comfort and create a more effective learning atmosphere for students.

During the presentation ceremony, TADDA Executive Director Madam Janne Toweh underscored the importance of the initiative. She described the donation as a way for the organization to respond to the needs of the school and its students, reiterating TADDA's commitment to fostering a conducive learning environment.

Madam Toweh emphasized that TADDA is dedicated to supporting communities in overcoming critical challenges. She revealed that the chairs were funded through contributions from citizens of Tappita residing in the United States, praising their ongoing commitment to giving back to their home communities. She also noted that Toweh Memorial High School has been in urgent need of support, especially regarding seating capacity.

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As the only government high school serving this part of Nimba County, Toweh Memorial has received limited government support over the years. For months, the school administration and community have appealed for assistance.

District Education Officer for Tappita Educational District #2, Mr. Jefferson J. Glarley, welcomed the donation, describing the lack of chairs as a major concern affecting students' learning conditions. He commended TADDA for its timely intervention in addressing the long-standing issue and called on other organizations and stakeholders to follow TADDA's example.

Meanwhile, residents of Toweh Town expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, calling the donation a direct response to their persistent appeals for help. Citizens also acknowledged the vital role played by Liberians in the diaspora in making the donation possible.

Toweh Memorial High School serves students from several surrounding towns. With enrollment increasing each academic year, the need for improved infrastructure remains pressing. The newly donated chairs are expected to significantly enhance students' comfort and concentration in class.

The community remains hopeful for continued support to further strengthen the region's education system.