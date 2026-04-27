Liberia: Unctad Enhances LRA Customs Capacity Through Asycuda Training

Monrovia — The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has completed a capacity-building training for twenty officers of the Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

The officers received certificates after a two-week intensive program on the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA World), an essential platform for modern customs administration and trade facilitation.

The initiative brought together newly recruited staff and experienced customs personnel, equipping them with practical skills in system operations, customs procedures, and professional development to enhance revenue collection efficiency.

Training focused on enhancing participants' ability to effectively use ASYCUDA World, a system deployed to streamline customs clearance, improve data management, and support trade processes.

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At the closing ceremony, LRA Commissioner of Customs Saa Saamoi urged participants to uphold professionalism, integrity, and a commitment to continuous learning. "Practical experience, curiosity, and collaboration are essential to building expertise. You must apply the knowledge gained here to support ongoing reforms to improve service delivery," he stated.

Commissioner Saamoi emphasized that the training aligns with the LRA's strategy to develop a skilled and resilient customs workforce capable of supporting both national reforms and regional cooperation.

UNCTAD Customs Advisor Marjorie Nakato, who facilitated the training, encouraged participants to actively apply their new skills and continue learning through collaboration. "Expertise is built through commitment, consultation, and hands-on experience. I trust your abilities to continue on that path in driving customs modernization," she said.

Assistant Commissioner for Management Information Systems Division, Kollie U. Zayzay, described the training as a significant boost to the LRA's ASYCUDA Functional Team, noting that it will strengthen system management and operational efficiency.

Project Coordinator Derek A. Hill characterized the initiative as a critical step toward enhancing customs administration, improving service delivery, and advancing trade facilitation reforms.

The certification is part of ongoing collaboration between the LRA and UNCTAD to build a more efficient, transparent, and technology-driven customs system.

The training program is a component of firm efforts to modernize customs operations and accelerate trade facilitation in Liberia.