Liberia: Women Traders Demand Fair Access to Markets and Finance

In a packed conference hall at the launch of the National Trade Facilitation Committee, one voice cut through the policy language and formal presentations with striking clarity. It was not a technocrat or a government official, but a market woman speaking from lived experience.

"I am not reading from paper," said Frances Dialah, President of the Liberian Women in Cross-Border Trade. "I am speaking about what we live every day."

Her intervention has since crystallized a deeper structural issue within the Liberian economy--the disconnect between policy frameworks and the realities faced by women who dominate informal and cross-border trade.

Across the 15 counties, thousands of women operate as small-scale cross-border traders, moving goods between Liberia and neighboring countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Sierra Leone and even beyond immediate borders. They supply essential commodities--pepper, cassava, onions, plantains--that sustain local markets and urban consumption.

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"If my neighbor does not go to Côte d'Ivoire to bring pepper... we don't have it in this country," Dialah said. "We are empowering the economy through cross-border trade."

Yet despite their central role in food security and local commerce, these women remain largely excluded from formal trade systems and financial support mechanisms.

One of the most persistent challenges highlighted by Dialah and other traders is the unpredictability and cost of border processes. Delays, inconsistent customs valuations, and high duties are not just bureaucratic inconveniences--they translate directly into financial loss.

Dialah recounted a personal experience that underscores the fragility of their businesses. "I carried $8,800 to buy 150 bags of onions. The goods got stuck at the border for weeks. By the time they were released, everything was damaged."

Such losses are not isolated incidents. Other traders echoed similar frustrations.

Mary Kollie, a trader operating between Ganta and Nzérékoré, described the border experience as "a gamble."

"You don't know how long your goods will stay. Sometimes you pay today, tomorrow they say something different," she said. "If your goods spoil, nobody compensates you."

These inefficiencies reflect deeper governance challenges within trade facilitation systems--particularly the gap between policy intent and frontline implementation by customs, immigration, and regulatory agencies.

The Credit Trap: No Collateral, No Growth

Beyond border challenges, access to finance remains perhaps the most critical constraint limiting the growth of women-led trade enterprises.

"Since the association was established, we have not gotten loan or credit support from any bank," Dialah said. "How will we sustain our families?"

The problem is systemic. Most women traders operate informally and lack traditional collateral such as land titles--requirements that commercial banks typically demand.

For traders like Hawa Sesay, who imports dried fish from Sierra Leone, this creates a cycle of stagnation. "I want to expand my business, but no bank will give me a loan because I don't have land papers," she said. "We depend on susu [informal savings], and that is too small."

This financing gap limits not only business expansion but also resilience. Without access to credit, traders cannot absorb shocks such as border delays, currency fluctuations, or market downturns.

Dialah's broader critique points to a fundamental governance issue: women traders are rarely included in policy design processes that directly affect their livelihoods.

"Why would the association be established and not given attention to?" she asked.

Her call for inclusion is not merely symbolic--it is practical. Trade policies designed without input from frontline actors' risk being ineffective or even counterproductive.

Many argue that the country's trade facilitation reforms must move beyond high-level frameworks to incorporate the realities of informal trade, which constitutes a significant portion of the economy.

The launch of the Liberia National Trade Facilitation Committee signals the government's intent to modernize trade systems. However, translating this intent into meaningful impact will require targeted interventions.

Key areas where government action could transform the sector include--Tailored Financial Products, the Central Bank of Liberia and commercial banks could develop collateral-free or low-collateral loan schemes specifically designed for women traders. Models such as group lending, credit guarantees, and mobile-based financing have proven effective in similar contexts across Africa.

Simplified Border Procedures--Streamlining customs processes, reducing clearance times, and standardizing duties would significantly reduce losses and uncertainty.

Formal Recognition of Informal Traders--incorporating women traders into formal trade systems--through registration, training, and support--would enhance both compliance and productivity.

Dedicated Trade Infrastructure--investment in storage facilities, cold chains, and market hubs at border points would reduce post-harvest losses and improve profitability.

Policy Inclusion Mechanisms--Institutionalizing the participation of trader associations in policy dialogue would ensure reforms are grounded in real-world experience.

To be sure, traders acknowledged some progress. Improved road infrastructure has reduced travel time and expanded access to regional markets.

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"Before, some places we could not reach," Dialah noted. "Now the roads are helping us."

However, infrastructure gains alone cannot compensate for systemic inefficiencies in finance and trade governance.

At its core, the issue raised by cross-border women traders is not just about business--it is about economic justice and inclusion.

These women operate at the intersection of informality and necessity, sustaining households and local economies while navigating structural barriers that limit their potential.

"When we travel to other countries, we see development," Dialah said. "We should also make Liberia beautiful."

Her statement reflects both aspiration and urgency.

The government's economic diversification efforts increasingly depend on strengthening local trade systems and empowering small-scale entrepreneurs. Women in cross-border trade represent a critical, yet under-leveraged, component of that strategy.

If their challenges remain unaddressed, the country risks perpetuating a dual economy--where policy advances on paper but stalls in practice.

But if effectively supported, these traders could drive inclusive growth, enhance food security, and deepen regional integration.

The women's message to the government is clear and uncompromising--Inclusion is not optional--it is essential.