Liberia: Top World Bank Official Arrives for High-Level Talks

The Executive Director of the World Bank Group for Liberia, Zarau Wendeline Kibwe, is expected to arrive in Monrovia today, Monday, April 27, for a two-day official mission aimed at strengthening development cooperation and evaluating ongoing projects in the country.

According to officials, the visit will feature a series of high-level engagements with the Government of Liberia, as well as field visits to World Bank-supported project sites across the country to assess their impact on local communities.

During his stay, Mr. Kibwe will pay a courtesy call on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and hold discussions with the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, along with other senior government officials.

The Executive Director is also scheduled to meet with the World Bank country team, the Liberian Chamber of Commerce, and the Liberia Business Association as part of efforts to deepen collaboration between the public and private sectors.

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The mission is expected to focus on evaluating the development impact of World Bank-supported programs on the livelihoods of ordinary Liberians, while identifying implementation challenges and opportunities for improvement.

Officials say the visit will also explore prospects for additional investments aligned with Liberia's national development priorities, particularly against the backdrop of global geopolitical tensions and ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

Consistent with the World Bank Group's strategic priority of creating "more and better jobs," Mr. Kibwe will engage private sector actors on ways to unlock domestic investment and entrepreneurship, including through platforms and advisory services provided by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Beyond Liberia, Mr. Kibwe represents a broad constituency of 22 African countries on the World Bank Group Boards, including Botswana, Burundi, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

As one of 25 Executive Directors of the World Bank Group, his role includes overseeing the institution's general operations and exercising delegated authority from the Board of Governors.

His office carries a dual mandate: to uphold fiduciary responsibility in the interest of the institution while also advocating for the needs and priorities of member countries within his constituency.

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Mr. Kibwe will be accompanied on the mission by his Senior Advisor, Dr. Plingloh Emmanuel Munyeneh, a Liberian national.

The visit is expected to further reinforce the partnership between Liberia and the World Bank Group, with a shared focus on reducing poverty, promoting inclusive growth, and improving livelihoods across the country.