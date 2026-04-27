Liberia: Rights Commission Chair Blasts Wecc Over Delays, Overreach

The Chairman of Liberia's Independent National Commission on Human Rights, Cllr. Dempster Brown, has issued a forceful rebuttal to claims that the Liberian government is blocking the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

Instead, Brown placed blame squarely on the court's own administrative office, accusing it of incompetence, mandate overreach, and financial opacity.

His comments follow a public rift between the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court and key government bodies, including the Ministry of Justice. The office's Executive Director had recently attributed nearly two years of delays to government inaction.

Brown rejected that narrative as "misleading," arguing the stalled process is the result of failures within the court's office itself.

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"The executive order is clear," Brown said. "The office was established to design and implement mechanisms leading to the court's creation. Nearly two years later, there is no court."

Accountability and Financial Transparency Questions

Brown raised alarms about the office's handling of public funds, stating that multiple requests for financial reports have gone unanswered. Citing information from the Ministry of Justice, he said the office has not provided a credible account of how allocated funds were spent.

"Up to now, nothing," Brown stated. "The lack of transparency is eroding public confidence in the process."

The controversy has fueled calls for the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate, as concerns grow over potential financial mismanagement.

Allegations of Mandate Overreach

Beyond financial concerns, Brown accused the office of exceeding its legal authority. He said that instead of focusing on its core mandate of drafting enabling legislation and preparing institutional frameworks, the office has been collecting evidence and expanding county-level operations.

"You are not to look for evidence," Brown asserted. "That is the function of a Chief Prosecutor once the court is established, not the responsibility of the office."

He warned that such actions risk compromising due process and the overall integrity of the transitional justice effort.

Civil Society Intervention

Faced with mounting delays, Brown revealed that the Human Rights Commission, in collaboration with civil society groups, has independently drafted a bill aligned with international legal standards to move the court forward.

The proposed legislation aims to ensure that war crimes and economic crimes are prosecuted under international law, a step Brown called essential for legitimacy and justice.

According to Brown, however, these efforts have been met with hostility. He alleged that the court's office has labeled critics as adversaries rather than engaging them as partners.

Warning: Collaboration Needed to Avoid Failure

Brown cautioned that continued disregard for expert input and inter-institutional cooperation could doom the initiative.

"When advice is ignored, the system will fail," he said.

While reaffirming that the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court remains critical for Liberia, Brown stressed that the process must not be tainted by political agendas or financial interests.

"This is not a money-making venture. It is not a political institution," he said. "It is a transitional justice mechanism meant to ensure accountability for past atrocities."

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Broader Context: Justice Delayed

The dispute underscores growing public frustration over the slow pace of justice for victims of Liberia's 14-year civil wars, which ended in 2003. More than 250,000 people were killed, yet no one has been prosecuted on Liberian soil for war crimes.

President Joseph Boakai signed Executive Order 131 in May 2024 establishing the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court, with a mandate to lay the groundwork for the tribunal. The office has faced criticism from both domestic and international observers over its slow progress and internal disputes.

As pressure mounts, Brown's intervention signals that key human rights institutions are unwilling to let the process drift further without accountability, transparency, and adherence to legal mandates.