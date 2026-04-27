Liberia: Govt Commits to Sustaining Mercy Corps' Prospects Gains

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the institutional and economic gains achieved under the PROSPECTS IV program, a 13-year partnership implemented by Mercy Corps with funding support from Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.

Speaking at the program's official closeout ceremony in Monrovia, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Henry B. Yonton, assured stakeholders and beneficiaries that the conclusion of Sida's funding cycle would not mark the end of the program's impact.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports commits to ensuring that the institutional gains are not lost," Yonton declared. "The partnerships forged, the enterprises supported, and the data generated must be continuously utilized to inform future programming and policy."

He urged development partners, private sector actors, and financial institutions to view PROSPECTS IV not as a completed intervention, but as a strong foundation for future investment in youth development.

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"This should not be seen as a closed chapter," he emphasized. "Rather, it is a baseline for the next cycle of strategic investment in Liberia's young people. The Government of Liberia stands ready to be a credible, reform-oriented partner to all who are willing to build on this progress."

A Legacy of Long-Term Partnership

Yonton described PROSPECTS as far more than a standalone project, calling it a "long-term institutional relationship" between Mercy Corps, Sida, and the Government of Liberia. Spanning four phases over 13 years, the initiative evolved from pilot interventions into a comprehensive, systems-based approach to youth employment and entrepreneurship.

He highlighted Sida's role as a consistent and strategic partner, noting that its investments were both evidence-driven and aligned with Liberia's national development priorities.

"We extend sincere appreciation to Sida for anchoring this investment in youth employment and women's economic empowerment over the long term," Yonton said. "This level of commitment has been critical in achieving meaningful and measurable results."

Tangible Impact on Youth Employment

According to the Ministry, PROSPECTS IV has made a significant impact nationwide. The program facilitated employment opportunities for 11,863 young Liberians, while more than 24,775 participated in employment-focused activities such as skills training, entrepreneurship development, and market linkage initiatives.

"These are not just statistics--they represent real lives transformed," Yonton noted.

At the closeout event, a mini trade fair showcased youth-led businesses in sectors including agro-processing, poultry production, and digital services. These enterprises, Yonton said, demonstrate the untapped potential of Liberia's youth.

"The sectors represented here reinforce what we have long believed: Liberian youth are not merely beneficiaries of development--they are active economic agents," he stressed.

Aligning with National Development Goals

The Deputy Minister underscored that PROSPECTS IV align closely with Liberia's broader development framework, particularly the government's ARREST Agenda and the Action Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

He pointed specifically to Strategic Policy 23 and Program 51, which prioritize inclusive youth employment, entrepreneurship, and skills development.

"The program's market systems approach--linking young entrepreneurs to finance, markets, and supportive policies--is the right model," Yonton explained. "It is a model the Ministry intends to scale through its PATHWAY reform agenda."

Ongoing Reforms and Future Direction

Looking ahead, Yonton outlined several ongoing initiatives by the Ministry of Youth and Sports aimed at consolidating and expanding on PROSPECTS' achievements. These include:

The rehabilitation and modernization of the Monrovia Vocational Training Center

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The rollout of the Youth Digital Empowerment Initiative

Strategic partnerships to expand vocational training infrastructure across the country

He emphasized that these reforms are designed to create a more enabling environment for youth employment and entrepreneurship.

A Message to Young Entrepreneurs

In closing, Yonton addressed the young entrepreneurs who participated in the program, praising their resilience and innovation.

"Today, we celebrate you," he said. "You represent what Liberia is capable of achieving when its young people are given the right opportunities and support."

He concluded by describing PROSPECTS IV as a "legacy program" that has demonstrated the value of long-term, evidence-based investment in youth development.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports will carry this work forward," Yonton affirmed. "The journey does not end here--it begins anew."