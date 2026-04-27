Liberia: Prominent Resident Earmarks Sports, Education and Peace Initiatives in Soul Clinic

Paynesville — A prominent citizen of the Soul Clinic Community in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, has disclosed the launch of a series of community-driven initiatives aimed at promoting peace, youth empowerment and educational advancement within Montserrado County Electoral District 4, specifically within Soul Clinic.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, April 26, Paye Wuo, outlined plans for a free sports tournament, academic support programs for students and future assistance for widows and vulnerable youth, otherwise known as "Zogos".

Under the educational framework, Mr. Wuo explained that the initiative will provide free tutoring sessions for 12th-grade students preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The sessions, expected to begin in May and will run for two to three weeks, will be facilitated by experienced teachers.

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Mr. Wuo, a young Liberian businessman and IT Specialist at the Ministry of Agriculture, said the program aims to improve students' performance and increase pass rates, particularly for those who may not have access to additional academic support.

Teachers involved in the initiative will be compensated by the organizers headed by him, ensuring that students benefit at no cost.

"We want to give our students a better chance of success. This will not only help the students but also ease the burden on parents,"Mr. Wuo stated.

Looking ahead, Mr. Wuo revealed plans to extend the initiative to include financial assistance for widows, particularly those struggling to support their families, noting that the proposed support will include small loans or grants to help them sustain their livelihoods.

He also highlighted efforts to collaborate with rehabilitation centers to support at-risk youth, with the goal of helping them overcome harmful habits and reintegrate into society.

Mr. Wuo called on residents of Soul Clinic and surrounding communities to embrace the initiative and work together toward its success.

"This initiative is for everyone. We need unity and a positive mindset. What we are doing today will help our young people and strengthen the entire community."

At the same time, he furthered that the community-wide sports tournament, which is expected to kick this weekend, will feature football and kickball, designed not only to showcase local talent but also to foster peace and reconciliation among residents.

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Mr. Wuo pointed out that the tournament will bring together teams from four communities including Gaza, Naballah, and New Kaymah Town, and will be held at the Olympic Field, starting Saturday, May 2.

Mr. Wuo emphasized that the tournament is entirely free, with organizers covering all costs, including registration. Winners will receive cash prizes, with the first-place team earning L$10,000 and the second-place team L$5,000. Individual awards, including recognition for best players, will also be presented.

"This is not just about sports; it is about peace and reconciliation - to bring young people together to interact, respect one another and build unity across communities."

He added that prior to launching the initiative, organizers will engage community leaders, including chairpersons and youth representatives, to ensure collective support and participation.