Nimba — Residents of LAO Beipa Town and five neighboring communities including Zanpa, Tunukpuyee, Zarnsonnon Town and Tunudia--in Nimba County's District Number 8 have threatened to boycott the 2029 Presidential and Legislative Elections if a vital bridge linking their towns is not repaired before the elections.

The communities boast of over 15,000 registered voters.

The bridge, essential for school children, traders and daily travel between these towns, has lain in ruins for years after collapsing. "We're living like animals," said elders' representative I.G. Gokor of LAO Beipa Town.

"Children can't go to school without crossing that mess. People from towns across the water have no access to education, health care or other basic needs."

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Frustration stems from unfulfilled campaign promises by local leaders, including District #8 Representative Saye Mianah who has yet to visit since his election.

Residents accuse Senator Nya D. Twayen Jr., Senator Samuel Kogar, and Vice President Jeremiah Koung of abandoning the area.

"During campaigns, they came and fooled us, promising to build the bridge," said Amos Blagay from Tunukpuyee Town. "But after winning, they have never returned. Heavy machinery passes through for roadwork in other LAO Clan towns, ignoring us. You want to reach the next town? There's no way--the bridge is disconnected," Mr. Blagay asserted.

"If the government won't help, we're not giving votes. We won't let anyone claim we're voting while our children suffer or die," Mr. Blagay stated.

"The crisis worsens with rains. Schools shutter, farms become inaccessible and the local clinic risks closure. Pregnant women and emergencies force perilous crossings," he continued.

"When rainfall comes, kids wade through the water to reach school," another resident of the town told Front Page Africa(FPA) reporter.

"Women deliver on the highway while seeking treatment from towns across the bridge. I've seen pregnant people suffering in that sick water. it's not a small problem."

Winifred Sayekain accused politicians of empty promises. "They campaigned saying they'd fixed it, but plenty of time has passed."

Residents warned of business losses and isolation, urging leaders to fulfill pledges made three years ago.

No responses have come from Rep. Mianah, Senators Twayen and Kogar, and Vice President Koung. "We've been crying and begging," Mr. Sayekain pleaded. "Come fix it before it's too late."