Liberia: LDEA Interim Leadership, Rep. Gahr Honored in Margibi for Fight Against Drug Abuse in Liberia

Margibi County — The Margibi County Security Council has honored District 5 Representative Clarence G. Gahr, members of the interim leadership of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and philanthropist Bob T. Bundo for their contributions to combating drug abuse and trafficking in Liberia.

Those gowned and certificated from the LDEA included Officer-in-Charge Fitzgerald T.M. Biago, Director for Administration Ernest E.T. Tarpeh and Director of Operations Patrick B. Kormazu.

The ceremony took place over the weekend in Weala Town, where the honorees were presented with traditional gowns and certificates by local chiefs and elders of the county along with Bibles from the religious leaders of the county.

The Program Officer of the Margibi County Security Council, T. Ocarleus Subah, giving overview of the honoring said the recognition was in appreciation of the honorees' "exceptional performance" in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

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According to Mr. Subah, the Interim LDEA Leadership has earned public trust through visible community engagement and a reported reduction in drug abuse, particularly among young people.

He disclosed that the ceremony was organized in consultation with Margibi County Superintendent OJay Godfavor Morris Jr., who chairs the county's security council.

"It is under the leadership of the LDEA headed by OIC Fitzgerald T.M. Biago that we are seeing strong and sustained community engagement in the fight against drug abuse," Mr. Subah said.

He further highlighted the agency's emphasis on transparency, noting that confiscated drugs and money from arrests are being publicly declared.

These efforts, he said, motivated the council to honor the interim leadership to encourage continued progress. Mr. Subah also stated that Representative Clarence G. Gahr was recognized for supporting anti-drug efforts through the donation of 20 motorbikes and L$90,000 worth of gasoline to security agencies in Margibi County.

He divulged that Rep. Gahr has also pledged continued support, including plans to build a fire station and provide a fire truck for Weala Town.

Also, Mr. Subah also commended Bob T. Bundo for his contributions to the county's anti-drug initiatives.

Speaking on behalf of the honorees, LDEA Director for Administration, Ernest E.T. Tarpeh, said the interim leadership had committed to enforcing drug laws without bias, even when cases involve relatives or associates.

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"Before our leadership you couldn't wear the agency uniform to go out because people have already classified agents of the LDEA at the time to be criminals, but right now that has changed," Mr. Tarpeh stated.

He disclosed that within a short period, the agency has seized drugs valued at over L$600 million and arrested more than 200 suspects currently awaiting trial.

Mr. Tarpeh added that the LDEA is tackling drug-related offenses both internally and externally, including disciplinary actions against its own personnel.

He also noted the introduction of a quarterly rotation system for county commanders, which he described as effective in strengthening operations.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tarpeh has praised the support of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, citing the provision of 15 vehicles to enhance the agency's capacity in the fight against drug trafficking.