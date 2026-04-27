Liberia: CMC Leader Tours District 8, Pledges Roads, Solar Lights Amid Strong Local Support

Zahn Duo Town, District Number 8, Nimba County - High powered delegation from the Citizens Movement For Change ( CMC) concluded a three-day tour of District Number 8, Nimba County on Friday, April 24, drawing enthusiastic crowds and highlighting pressing community needs like roads, rural electrification and women's empowerment.

Speaking to journalists after visiting Lesson, LAO, Gbannah, Gbehyi and Zahn Chiefdoms, former Nimba County District Number 8 Representative Larry P. Youngquoi, who is now a key CMC figure, thanked the media for coverage of the long-awaited event.

"I'm highly impressed by the manner in which the visitation was conducted and we are getting what we really anticipated for our people," he said. Residents top demands, he noted, center on infrastructure and economic support.

"The overriding needs of our people are roads and rural electrification, especially solar lights in respective towns," he explained. "The electricity running along the track doesn't reach communities. They also need to empower our women through village savings and loans."

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The tour's intent was two-fold: introduce the Political leader of the Citizens Movement For Change (CMC) led by Representative Musa Hassan Bility to voters and rally support for former District Number 8 Representative Larry P. Younquoi, a son of the District who recently joined the CMC.

"Since I come from this district, I needed to go through the nooks and crannies to let my people know their former leader remains a citizen of District #8," he said.

"From Gbannah, Gbehyi, LAO, Zahn and Lesson Chiefdoms. The message has gone across. I'm very happy," clarifying his political history, he dispelled rumors of Congress For Democratic Change(CDC) affiliation.

"Days ago, I supported CDC in a runoff, but actually, I'm a member of the CPP. I just loaned support to help them win," he stated. The former District Number 8 lawmaker confirmed resigning from the Alternative National Congress(ANC) before joining CMC.

Looking to 2029, he affirmed ambitions to return as representative. "Obviously yes. If God blesses me to remain alive, we're going there big time not to pinch, but to win," he added.