Liberia: Cental, Swedish Embassy Host Inter-University Integrity Debate to Combat Corruption in Higher Education

Monrovia — The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) with support from the Swedish Embassy through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) over the weekend hosted a high-stakes inter-university integrity debate in Monrovia.

The event, held at the Stella Maris Polytechnic University (SMPU) Campus on Friday, April 24, is part of CENTAL's ongoing efforts to facilitate student-led initiatives that promote integrity, civic engagement, and collaboration among youth-led Integrity Clubs (I-Clubs) across Liberian campuses.

The intellectual showdown saw intense exchanges between some of the country's leading academic institutions.

In the opening round, the University of Liberia (UL) emerged victorious over the host, Stella Maris Polytechnic University (SMPU).

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The momentum continued in the second match, where the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) defeated the United Methodist University (UMU).

Giving the overview of the program, Jerryline T. Wonde, I-Club Coordinator at CENTAL, noted that the competition brought together four premier institutions to increase the visibility of youth engagement programs.

She emphasized that the debate serves as a platform to introduce the concept of "Integrity Clubs" to new university students and faculty members alike.

CENTAL's Executive Director, Anderson D. Miamen, underscored that the initiative is a core component of the organization's broader strategy to mitigate corruption in Liberia.

By establishing and supporting these clubs, Mr. Miamen noted, CENTAL intends to build a foundation of ethical leadership within the country's academic institutions.

Echoing these sentiments, Cllr. Samuel Dakana, representing the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), stated that integrity and accountability are paramount to Liberia's national development.

He lauded CENTAL for its proactive approach in institutionalizing ethics through school-based clubs, which he believes will help shape the moral compass of future leaders.

The event also featured Atty. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby II, Director General of the Witness Protection Agency (WPA), who addressed the participants on the critical nexus between witness protection and the rule of law.

"Without integrity, there is no justice. Without protection, there is no testimony," Atty. Grigsby told the gathering of students and legal practitioners.

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He further emphasized the WPA's commitment to ensuring that truth-tellers can come forward without fear.

"The WPA is committed to ensuring that our justice system reflects the values we teach our young people," he added, urging students to champion the cause of transparency in their various spheres of influence.

The debate concluded with a call for sustained partnership between civil society, academia and the government to ensure that the fight against corruption remains a national priority.