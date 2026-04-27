Liberia: Wongosol Warns Government Over Delays in War and Anti-Corruption Courts

Monrovia — The Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) has issued a strong warning to the Government of Liberia(GoL), calling for urgent and decisive action toward the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court and the National Anti-Corruption Court.

This call, which was made on Saturday, April 25, follows recent remarks by Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, Executive Director of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia (OWECC-L), who alleged that certain senior government officials are obstructing progress.

According to Cllr. Barbu, key officials, including Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh and Presidential Security Advisor Atty. Samuel Kofi Woods have contributed to delays in advancing the process.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with civil society actors and the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Cllr. Barbu disclosed that a draft bill for the court was submitted to the Executive Mansion in December 2025 but has yet to see movement.

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Despite multiple follow-ups with the Ministry of Justice between January and April 2026 and the submission of all required documentation, no tangible progress has been made.

Cllr. Barbu further noted that engagements with key stakeholders, including the Liberia Council of Churches, have failed to yield results, raising serious concerns about the government's commitment to justice and accountability.

In a statement issued on April 25, WONGOSOL expressed grave concern over what it described as persistent administrative bottlenecks and possible political obstruction.

The organization emphasized that nearly two years after Executive Order No. 131 and one year after Executive Order No. 148 issued by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., the process remains stalled.

WONGOSOL highlighted its active role in supporting the initiative, including serving as Co-Chair of the National Transitional Justice Coordinating Committee (NTJCC).

The organization noted that significant groundwork, such as drafting and submission of bills and extensive stakeholder consultations has already been completed.

"What remains is decisive and time-bound action by the Executive Branch to forward these draft bills to the Legislature," the statement emphasized.

WONGOSOL warned that continued delays undermine Liberia's commitment to justice, accountability and the rule of law, while also risking erosion of public trust and diminishing confidence among international partners.

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Citing both national and international legal obligations, WONGOSOL stressed that the establishment of these courts is grounded in the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and supported by Article 11 of Liberia's 1986 Constitution.

The organization also referenced key international frameworks, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, the Maputo Protocol, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption, all of which reinforce the importance of accountability and access to justice.

"Delays in advancing these processes send a troubling message that justice can be postponed or negotiated," WONGOSOL stated.

The organization emphasized that women, who were disproportionately affected during Liberia's civil war and continue to bear the burden of corruption, must remain central to justice and reconciliation efforts.

WONGOSOL called directly on President J Boakai to address the reported impediments, ensure accountability among public officials and expedite the process without further delay.

"No individual or institution, regardless of status, should be allowed to obstruct this process," the statement concluded. "Justice for victims, particularly women and girls, must not be compromised."

WONGOSOL reaffirmed its solidarity with OWECC-L and other partners, stressing that Liberia stands at a critical moment to strengthen democratic governance, restore public trust and uphold the rule of law.